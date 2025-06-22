Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: June 22, 2025

Earn a $400 cash bonus when you have a total of at least $4,000 in qualifying direct deposits within the first 90 days.

What you should know about bank account bonuses

Bank account bonuses can be an easy way to score extra cash -- sometimes a few hundred dollars -- just for opening a new account and completing a few steps. Most deals require a qualifying direct deposit, like your paycheck or government benefits, along with simple actions like funding the account or making a few debit card purchases.

Skip a step, and you could miss out entirely. It's also important to note: these bonuses are considered taxable income. If you earn more than $10, expect a 1099-INT come tax time. That said, if you're already thinking about moving your money, a bonus offer can make the switch a lot more rewarding.

How to qualify for a new bank bonus

Bank bonuses are often easy to earn -- as long as you follow the rules. Most offers start with setting up a qualifying direct deposit, usually from your employer or government benefits, within a set time frame (typically 30 to 90 days after opening the account).

Some deals may also require you to deposit a lump sum and keep it there for a few months, especially with savings accounts. Others are more low-key, asking only for a handful of debit card transactions or online bill payments.

Since each offer comes with its own set of terms, it's important to read the fine print and make sure the requirements align with your regular spending and cash flow.

What to look out for

Bank bonuses can be a great deal -- but only if you know what you're getting into. Before opening an account, read the fine print. Some banks tack on monthly fees unless you meet certain criteria, like setting up a direct deposit or keeping a minimum balance. Others may disqualify you from the bonus if you've recently closed an account with them.

Even if you meet all the requirements, your bonus might not show up right away -- it could take up to 90 days to post. That's why it pays to know the details upfront. We've made it easier by highlighting straightforward, low-hassle offers from reputable banks, so you can skip the headaches and focus on earning.