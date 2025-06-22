Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: June 22, 2025

Back in my bonus-hacking days (circa 2018), my wife and I opened something like 14 different bank accounts over the course of a few years.

Honestly, I loved testing out new banks and seeing what features they offered (I am a finance nerd, after all). But let's be real -- I mostly did it for the cashola!

Every week, we scour the internet to find the best bank bonuses so you don't have to waste time reading the fine print or chasing outdated deals.

If you're down to earn a few hundred bucks just for moving your money, you're in the right place. Here are this week's best offers, all with simple requirements and real value.

Top 5 bank bonuses this week

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to $300 bonus, plus a limited-time APY boost

Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) — that equals up to 4.00% APY!
APY
up to 3.80%
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, for a limited-time only, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for 6 months + a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Terms apply. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.

Read Full Review

Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus

Rates as of Jun 22, 2025

Chase Total Checking®

Open Account for Chase Total Checking®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
APY
0%
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets 
  • More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
  • Wide range of financial products
  • User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
  • No minimum deposit to open
  • Chase Overdraft Assist
  • Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
  • $12 monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity

Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.

  • Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
  • Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
  • Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
  • JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
  • Open your account online now
  • Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
  • Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*


*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.

**Monthly service fee is $12, or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:

  • Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network,
  • OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account,
  • OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
Read Full Review

Discover® Online Savings: Up to $200 bonus

Discover® Online Savings

Open Account for Discover® Online Savings

On Discover Bank's Secure Website.

Earn up to $200 when you use offer code TMF325 on your first Discover Online Savings application.
APY
3.60%
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
  • 24/7 customer support
  • FDIC insured
  • Online only; single branch location in the U.S.

The Discover® Online Savings account promises customers an above-average interest rate and few limitations. Most people won't ever encounter fees with this account, and you won't have to worry about keeping track of your monthly withdrawals either.

To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200. 

What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.

Read Full Review

Discover® Cashback Debit: Up to $360 per year

Discover® Cashback Debit

Open Account for Discover® Cashback Debit

On Discover Bank's Secure Website.

Earn 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month
APY
0%
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Cash back rewards on debit cards
  • Early direct deposit
  • No monthly maintenance, NSF, or overdraft fees
  • Great customer service
  • Cash back rewards capped
  • No interest-bearing checking account
  • No physical branches
  • No reimbursement for out-of-network ATMs

The Discover Cashback Debit account could be a lucrative option for those who frequently use their debit card. With cash back on eligible purchases, it's possible to earn even more than you could with a typical checking account APY without changing your habits at all. The fact that Discover has done away with many common checking account fees only adds to its appeal.

Read Full Review

BMO Smart Advantage Checking: $400 bonus

BMO Smart Advantage Checking

Earn a $400 cash bonus when you have a total of at least $4,000 in qualifying direct deposits within the first 90 days.
APY
0.00%
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Generous relationship benefits
  • Strong suite of other banking products
  • Member FDIC
  • Negative customer service reviews

Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC

What you should know about bank account bonuses

Bank account bonuses can be an easy way to score extra cash -- sometimes a few hundred dollars -- just for opening a new account and completing a few steps. Most deals require a qualifying direct deposit, like your paycheck or government benefits, along with simple actions like funding the account or making a few debit card purchases.

Skip a step, and you could miss out entirely. It's also important to note: these bonuses are considered taxable income. If you earn more than $10, expect a 1099-INT come tax time. That said, if you're already thinking about moving your money, a bonus offer can make the switch a lot more rewarding.

How to qualify for a new bank bonus

Bank bonuses are often easy to earn -- as long as you follow the rules. Most offers start with setting up a qualifying direct deposit, usually from your employer or government benefits, within a set time frame (typically 30 to 90 days after opening the account).

Some deals may also require you to deposit a lump sum and keep it there for a few months, especially with savings accounts. Others are more low-key, asking only for a handful of debit card transactions or online bill payments.

Since each offer comes with its own set of terms, it's important to read the fine print and make sure the requirements align with your regular spending and cash flow.

What to look out for

Bank bonuses can be a great deal -- but only if you know what you're getting into. Before opening an account, read the fine print. Some banks tack on monthly fees unless you meet certain criteria, like setting up a direct deposit or keeping a minimum balance. Others may disqualify you from the bonus if you've recently closed an account with them.

Even if you meet all the requirements, your bonus might not show up right away -- it could take up to 90 days to post. That's why it pays to know the details upfront. We've made it easier by highlighting straightforward, low-hassle offers from reputable banks, so you can skip the headaches and focus on earning.

SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances.
FAQs

  • Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.

  • Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.

  • Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel is a full-time writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.