Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: June 8, 2025

Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC

Earn a $400 cash bonus when you have a total of at least $4,000 in qualifying direct deposits within the first 90 days.

What to know about bank bonuses

Bank bonuses can be a super easy win, but you've gotta follow the fine print.

Most offers require a direct deposit from your paycheck or government benefits, along with a few basic steps like opening an account, making a deposit, or using your debit card. If you skip a requirement, you might miss out on the bonus.

And don't forget: these bonuses are taxable. Anything over $10 could show up on a 1099-INT. Still, it's a low-effort way to earn a few hundred bucks, especially if you're already planning to move your money.

How to qualify for a bank bonus

Each offer is a little different, but most follow a similar pattern. The most common requirement is a qualifying direct deposit -- often from an employer or benefits provider -- sent to the new account within a set period, like 30 to 90 days.

Some savings bonuses also require a large deposit that you'll need to maintain for a few months. Other promotions may ask for basic account activity like making a few debit card purchases or paying bills online.

The key is to read the instructions carefully and make sure you can meet the terms without overextending your budget.

What to watch out for

Some banks charge monthly fees (unless you meet certain requirements like direct deposit or a balance minimum), and others won't give you the bonus if you've had an account with them recently. Even when you qualify, the payout can take a little while (sometimes up to 90 days). So just make sure you know the rules before you jump in.

We've done our best to only feature the easier bonuses offered from top-tier banks. Nothing too complicated on our list.

Don't miss out on this week's featured bonus

If you've got a large cash pile, make sure it's stored in an account that earns the highest interest. Earn up to $200 when you use offer code TMF325 on your first Discover Online Savings application. Plus, you'll earn a competitive 3.60% APY on you savings. Open a Discover® Online Savings account today.