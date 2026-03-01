Supercharge Your Savings: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, March 1, 2026

Wells Fargo offers convenient banking solutions with a widespread network of approximately 4,700 branches and 12,000 ATMs. You can earn a generous $300 bonus by simply opening a new checking account with a minimum deposit of $25 and receive a total of $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account. To avoid the $10 monthly fee, you will need to do one of the following: receive $500 in direct deposits per month, maintain a minimum balance of $500, link your account to a Wells Fargo Campus ATM or Campus Debit Card, or be age 17-24.

As a new Wells Fargo checking customer, enjoy a $325 bonus when you open a new Everyday Checking account and make $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within 90 days of account opening.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Why bank bonuses are worth a look

Thinking about changing banks? Now's a smart time to do it. Lots of banks are offering cash bonuses -- sometimes a few hundred bucks -- just for opening a new account.

The steps are usually simple. You might need to set up a direct deposit to a checking account, swipe your debit card a few times, or keep a certain balance in the account. But be careful -- skip a step and you might miss out.

Also, don't forget: these bonuses count as income. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT when tax time rolls around.

If you're planning to move your money anyway, picking up a bonus while you're at it is a nice little win.

How to get a bonus

Most offers are easy to qualify for -- just follow the instructions. Here's what they usually involve:

A direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening your account

For savings accounts, a bigger deposit you leave alone for a few months

Some offers only need a few debit card purchases or bill payments

Always read the fine print before you sign up. Make sure the terms fit your habits so you don't miss out.

What to look out for

Some deals sound great but have extra rules. You might need to keep a certain balance or set up a regular deposit to skip monthly fees. And if you've had an account with the bank recently, you might not be eligible.

Even after you check every box, the bonus won't hit your account right away. It can take up to 90 days.

To help you skip the hassle, we've pulled together this week's best offers above -- simple, clear, and worth your time.



