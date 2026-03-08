Earn up to $400 in Bonus Cash: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, March 8, 2026

Wells Fargo offers convenient banking solutions with a widespread network of approximately 4,700 branches and 12,000 ATMs. You can earn a generous $300 bonus by simply opening a new checking account with a minimum deposit of $25 and receive a total of $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account. To avoid the $10 monthly fee, you will need to do one of the following: receive $500 in direct deposits per month, maintain a minimum balance of $500, link your account to a Wells Fargo Campus ATM or Campus Debit Card, or be age 17-24.

As a new Wells Fargo checking customer, enjoy a $325 bonus when you open a new Everyday Checking account and make $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within 90 days of account opening.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What to know about bank bonuses

Bank bonuses can be a super easy win, but you've gotta follow the fine print.

Most offers require a direct deposit from your paycheck or government benefits, along with a few basic steps like opening an account, making a deposit, or using your debit card. If you skip a requirement, you might miss out on the bonus.

And don't forget: these bonuses are taxable. Anything over $10 could show up on a 1099-INT. Still, it's a low-effort way to earn a few hundred bucks, especially if you're already planning to move your money.

How to qualify for a bank bonus

Each offer is a little different, but most follow a similar pattern. The most common requirement is a qualifying direct deposit -- often from an employer or benefits provider -- sent to the new account within a set period, like 30 to 90 days.

Some savings account bonuses also require a large deposit that you'll need to maintain for a few months. Other promotions may ask for basic account activity like making a few debit card purchases or paying bills online.

The key is to read the instructions carefully and make sure you can meet the terms without overextending your budget.

What to watch out for

Some banks charge monthly fees (unless you meet certain requirements like direct deposit or a balance minimum), and others won't give you the bonus if you've had an account with them recently. Even when you qualify, the payout can take a little while (sometimes up to 90 days). So just make sure you know the rules before you jump in.

We've done our best to only feature the easier bonuses offered from top-tier banks. Nothing too complicated on our list.



