Earn up to 4.00% APY for 6 Months Plus a Cash Bonus: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, May 24, 2026
You might think a "bank account bonus" refers to a flat, one-time cash bonus -- a few hundred dollars for opening an account here or there.
But with one of my favorite high-yield savings accounts, you can get that and a lot more, depending on how much you keep in the bank.
Right now, SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) has a special promotion that's worth talking about.
Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you could earn up to 4.00% APY for six months, well above the card's standard 3.30% APY.
Interested? Here's what to know about SoFi®'s current bonus, plus a few other favorites available now.
Top bank bonuses this week
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin: Earn up to $1,500 with code FRESHSTART at sign-up, plus a guaranteed 4.10% APY for 90 days
EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
New customers: earn up to $1,500 in cash bonuses when you open a savings account through the Raisin platform with code FRESHSTART and make a qualifying deposit within 14 days of your first deposit. Bonuses are tiered: $70 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,499, $175 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999, $350 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999, and $750 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999, and $1,500 for depositing $200,000 or more. To receive the bonus, deposits must be maintained for 90 days. Offer ends May 31, 2026.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- FDIC insured
- Unlimited number of external transfers
- You can only transfer in and out via one linked external account
- No bank branch access
- All customer service goes through Raisin directly; you can't contact EverBank yourself
Earn a 4.10% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from EverBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. New customers can earn up to $1,500 in bonus cash using code FRESHSTART. Your deposits are FDIC-insured through a trusted 130-year-old community bank. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
CIT Platinum Savings: Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends June 30, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Barclays Tiered Savings: $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Jul. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
What to know before chasing a bank bonus
Bank bonuses can be an easy way to pad your cash pile, but the details matter. Most offers come with a short checklist. That usually includes opening a new account, setting up a qualifying direct deposit, and keeping the account active for a set amount of time. Miss one step, and the bonus can slip away.
It's also worth remembering that bonuses count as income. If you earn more than $10, the bank may send a 1099-INT at tax time. Even so, earning a few hundred dollars with minimal effort can be a solid move -- especially if you're already thinking about switching banks.
How these bonuses usually work
Every promotion has its own rules, but the structure is often similar. Many checking account bonuses require a direct deposit from your job or benefits provider within a certain window, like 30, 60, or 90 days.
Savings bonuses can look a little different. Some ask you to deposit a larger amount and leave it there for a few months. Others require light activity, such as a few debit card purchases or online bill payments. The goal is simple: read the requirements closely and make sure they fit your normal money habits.
Things to double-check first
Watch for monthly fees and balance requirements, especially if the account charges unless you meet certain conditions. Some banks also exclude recent customers, meaning you won't qualify if you've had an account with them in the past year or two. And don't expect instant cash -- bonuses often take weeks, or even a couple of months, to hit your account.
We focus on promotions that are straightforward and realistic to earn. No hoops. No gimmicks. Just solid offers from well-known banks that make sense for most people.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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4.10%Rate info Earn a guaranteed 4.10% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate -- currently 3.95% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees.
Min. to earn: $1
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NEW CUSTOMER BONUS: Earn up to $1,500 with code FRESHSTART at sign-up.
New customers: earn up to $1,500 in cash bonuses when you open a savings account through the Raisin platform with code FRESHSTART and make a qualifying deposit within 14 days of your first deposit. Bonuses are tiered: $70 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,499, $175 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999, $350 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999, and $750 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999, and $1,500 for depositing $200,000 or more. To receive the bonus, deposits must be maintained for 90 days. Offer ends May 31, 2026.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends June 30, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
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FAQs
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Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.
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Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
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Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.