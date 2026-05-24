Earn up to 4.00% APY for 6 Months Plus a Cash Bonus: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, May 24, 2026

You might think a "bank account bonus" refers to a flat, one-time cash bonus -- a few hundred dollars for opening an account here or there.

But with one of my favorite high-yield savings accounts, you can get that and a lot more, depending on how much you keep in the bank.

Right now, SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) has a special promotion that's worth talking about.

Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you could earn up to 4.00% APY for six months, well above the card's standard 3.30% APY.

Interested? Here's what to know about SoFi®'s current bonus, plus a few other favorites available now.