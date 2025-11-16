Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Nov. 16, 2025
Some bank bonuses are good… and then some come with a little extra sparkle. ✨
If you're sitting on a big chunk of cash -- say $30,000+ -- this is one of those weeks worth paying attention to.
The Barclays Tiered Savings account is offering a sweet bonus and an APY that's way higher than what most big banks are paying. You earn the bonus up front, and then your money keeps making money. That's the real kicker.
Every week, my team and I dig through dozens of bank promos to find the easiest wins, the highest payouts, and the offers that don't bury you in fine print. Here are this week's best bank bonuses worth a look.
Top bank bonuses this week
Barclays Tiered Savings: $200 bonus
Barclays Tiered Savings
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to $300 bonus
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
CIT Platinum Savings: Up to $300 bonus
CIT Platinum Savings
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus
Chase Total Checking®
- Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets
- More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
- Wide range of financial products
- User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
- No minimum deposit to open
- Chase Overdraft Assist
- Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
- $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025) monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity
Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.
- Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
- Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
- Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
- Open your account online now
- Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
- Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
**Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:
Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
BMO Smart Advantage Checking: $400 bonus
BMO Smart Advantage Checking
- Generous relationship benefits
- Strong suite of other banking products
- Member FDIC
- Negative customer service reviews
Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC
Why bank bonuses are worth a look
Thinking about switching banks? It could pay off -- literally. Many banks are offering cash just for opening a new account and completing a few simple tasks. Depending on the offer, you could earn a few hundred dollars with minimal effort.
Typically, you'll need to set up a direct deposit, make a few debit card purchases, or keep a certain balance in the account. But don't overlook the details -- missing one step could mean missing the bonus. Also, keep in mind that these rewards are considered taxable income. If you earn more than $10, expect a 1099-INT when tax season rolls around.
If you're already planning to move your money, these bonuses can be a smart way to get a little extra for making the change.
How to snag a bonus
Qualifying for a bank bonus usually isn't complicated -- as long as you follow the instructions. Here's what most deals look like:
- You'll likely need to make a qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening the account.
- For savings bonuses, banks might require a large deposit that stays untouched for a while.
- Some of the easiest offers only ask for a few purchases with your debit card or an online bill payment.
Before you apply, take a moment to read the fine print. Make sure the requirements fit your financial habits so you don't run into any surprises.
What to keep in mind
While many bank offers seem simple, there can be a few strings attached. Some accounts charge monthly fees unless you meet specific conditions -- like keeping a minimum balance or scheduling a direct deposit. Others might exclude you from the bonus if you've had an account with that bank in the past year.
And even after you've done everything right, the reward isn't instant. It can take up to 90 days for the bonus to hit your account. That's why we've rounded up this week's top deals -- ones that are generally easy to qualify for and don't come with unnecessary headaches.
-
FAQs
-
If you can qualify without overcomplicating your finances, yes! A few hundred dollars for moving your money is a great deal, especially if there are no strings attached.
-
Nope! Most bank bonuses only require you to open a new account -- you usually don't need to close your existing one. Just be sure to check the fine print, because some banks may exclude you if you've had an account with them in the past six to 12 months.
-
Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.
Our Research Expert