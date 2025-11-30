Best Bank Account Bonuses Now: Earn up to $300 for the Week of Nov. 30, 2025

Published on Nov. 30, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Getting paid to open a bank account sounds odd, but it's a real thing -- and the payouts are solid.

This week, several checking and savings accounts are offering bonuses worth up to $300. Many also throw in helpful perks like strong APYs, no fees, and low or no minimums, which makes switching banks a pretty easy win.

At Motley Fool Money, we sort through a long list of accounts every week to surface the offers that are truly worth your time. Here are the standout bonuses available right now.

Top bank bonuses this week

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to $300 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Nov 30, 2025
Limited-Time Offer

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Limited-time offer:
Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.30% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.60% APY as of 11/12/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.30% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.30% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.60% APY as of 11/12/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings Account

Read Full Review

CIT Platinum Savings: Up to $300 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Nov 30, 2025

CIT Platinum Savings

Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

Limited-Time Offer
Earn a bonus of up to $300 after a one-time deposit of $25,000+ Circle with letter I in it. This limited-time offer to qualify for a $225 cash bonus with a minimum deposit of $25,000 or a $300 bonus with a minimum deposit of $50,000 is available to New and Existing Customers who meet the Platinum Savings promotion criteria. The Promotion begins on September 23, 2025, and can end at any time without notice. Customers will receive a $225 or a $300 bonus provided that the program requirements are met. Click here to see promotion details and terms: https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/platinum-savings/PS2025
APY
3.75% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.75% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. To Earn APY
$5,000
  • Competitive APY
  • No account opening or maintenance fees
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No branch access; online only

CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.

Open a CIT Platinum Savings Account

Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of November 20, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.

Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of November 20, 2025.

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.

Read Full Review

Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Nov 30, 2025

Chase Total Checking®

Read Review
Member FDIC.
3.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
3.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Read Review
Offer Alert
Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
APY
0%
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets 
  • More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
  • Wide range of financial products
  • User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
  • No minimum deposit to open
  • Chase Overdraft Assist
  • Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
  • $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025) monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity

Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.

  • Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
  • Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
  • Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
  • JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
  • Open your account online now
  • Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
  • Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*


*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.

**Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:

Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.

Barclays Tiered Savings: $200 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Nov 30, 2025

Barclays Tiered Savings

Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings

On Barclays' Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings

On Barclays' Secure Website.

Special Offer
Earn $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply. Circle with letter I in it. To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.
APY
3.85% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.85%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 4.00%.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No ATM access
  • No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
  • No branch access; online only

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

Read Full Review

Why bank bonuses deserve your attention

If you're planning to move your money to a new bank, a bonus offer could be a nice extra perk. Many banks are handing out cash to new customers who meet a few basic requirements.

In most cases, the steps are simple: set up a direct deposit, make a few debit card purchases, or keep a certain amount of money in the account for a while. But read the details carefully -- missing even one part of the deal could cost you the bonus.

These rewards also count as taxable income. So if you earn more than $10, you'll probably get a 1099-INT at tax time.

If you're already thinking about switching banks, taking advantage of a sign-up bonus could make the move even more rewarding.

Earning a bonus is easier than you might think

Most bank promotions are pretty easy to qualify for -- just stick to the rules. Here's what you'll usually need to do:

  • Set up a qualifying direct deposit within the first 30 to 90 days after opening your account.
  • Some savings offers require you to deposit a large sum and leave it untouched for a few months.
  • Others are super simple -- just a handful of debit card transactions or bill payments might be enough.

Before jumping in, take a few minutes to review the terms. That way, you can make sure the offer lines up with your spending habits and won't catch you off guard.

A few things to watch for

Not every bank bonus is as straightforward as it sounds. Some accounts come with monthly fees unless you meet certain conditions, like maintaining a minimum balance or scheduling direct deposits. And if you've recently had an account at the same bank, you might not be eligible at all.

Even once you've completed all the steps, don't expect the bonus to show up right away -- it can take up to 90 days.

To help you skip the hassle, we've narrowed down this week's best offers from banks that keep things simple, transparent, and actually worth your time.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025

Account APY Bonus Next Steps
up to 4.30%
Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.30% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.60% APY as of 11/12/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.30% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.60% APY as of 11/12/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
3.75%
Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.75% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
Earn a bonus of up to $300 after a one-time deposit of $25,000+ Circle with letter I in it. This limited-time offer to qualify for a $225 cash bonus with a minimum deposit of $25,000 or a $300 bonus with a minimum deposit of $50,000 is available to New and Existing Customers who meet the Platinum Savings promotion criteria. The Promotion begins on September 23, 2025, and can end at any time without notice. Customers will receive a $225 or a $300 bonus provided that the program requirements are met. Click here to see promotion details and terms: https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/platinum-savings/PS2025
3.95%
Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of November 18, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
N/A
Disclaimers

The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of November 18, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.

Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of November 17, 2025. See the FDIC website for more information.

Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of November 20, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.

Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of November 20, 2025.

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.

FAQs

  • Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.

  • Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.

  • Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.