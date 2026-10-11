Land up to $400 in Bonus Cash and a 6-Month APY Boost: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Oct. 11, 2026

Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.

Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 21, 2026.

* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.

Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.50% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.

The Promotion begins on September 29, 2026, and ends December 15, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.

The promotion can end at any time without notice.

New CIT Bank Customers: This Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion offer is valid for New CIT Bank customers, who, at account opening, do not have a valid CIT Bank User ID (a "New Customer") or any open CIT Bank accounts provided that the following requirements are met:

New customers must open a Platinum Savings account with a valid Promo Code, Boost50. The Platinum Savings APY Boost Promo Code will appear on the online account opening enrollment web page. The Promo Code must be used at the time of account opening. Accounts opened during the program period without the Promo Code are ineligible to receive the APY boost.

The enrolled Platinum Savings account must be open to receive the APY boost during the promotional period.

CIT Bank Customers with an account prior to the promotion: This Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion is valid for a Primary account owner with an existing account with a CIT Bank User ID before the start of the promotion, provided that the following requirements are met:

Customers without a Platinum Savings account open prior to the Promotion must open a new Platinum Savings account via the enrollment web page using Promo Code Boost50.

Customers with a Platinum Savings account opened prior to the promotion may enroll their current Platinum Savings account into the Platinum Savings Boost promotion via the enrollment web page using Promo Code Boost50.

Customers who are not the Primary account owner on a Platinum Savings account may open a new Platinum Savings account as the primary account owner via the enrollment web page using Promo Code Boost50.

Accounts opened or enrolled during the program period without the Promo Code are ineligible to receive the APY boost.

There is a limit of one Platinum Savings APY Boost promotional offer per account and per Primary customer. If multiple Platinum Savings accounts are opened, only one account per primary account owner is eligible.

There is no minimum account balance requirement to participate in the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion.

Additional Important Terms

The Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion may not be combined with other promotions.

Customers are ineligible to participate in the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion if: They are earning an APY over the standard rate. They participated in a previous APY Boost promotion. They participated in a cash bonus promotion in the past 6 months.

Custodial accounts and accounts in the name of a Trust are not eligible.

This offer is non-transferable.

The value of Platinum Saving Boost will be reported as interest income on IRS Form 1099-INT for the calendar year in which it was paid. The recipient is responsible for any applicable taxes.

CIT General Disclosure

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.