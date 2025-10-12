Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: Oct. 12, 2025

Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC

Why bank bonuses are worth it

If you're already thinking about switching banks, a sign-up bonus could make the move even sweeter. Right now, plenty of banks are handing out cash -- sometimes a few hundred dollars -- just for opening a new account and meeting a few basic requirements.

Usually, it's as simple as setting up a direct deposit, making a few debit card purchases, or keeping a certain amount in your account for a set time. But it's important to read the fine print. Skip a step, and you could lose out on the reward.

One more thing: these bonuses are considered taxable income. If you earn more than $10, expect a 1099-INT during tax season.

Bottom line? If you're planning to move your money anyway, a cash bonus is a nice way to get something extra for your trouble.

How to qualify for a bonus

Most bank bonuses are pretty easy to earn -- as long as you follow the rules. Here's what they usually require:

A qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening the account

For savings bonuses, you might need to deposit a larger sum and leave it untouched for a few months

Some of the simpler offers only ask for a few debit card transactions or a bill payment or two

Before you jump in, take a few minutes to read the offer terms. Making sure the requirements match your financial habits can help you avoid missing out.

What to watch for

Not all bank offers are as easy as they seem. Some accounts come with monthly fees unless you meet specific conditions, like keeping a minimum balance or setting up a recurring deposit. And in many cases, you won't qualify if you've recently had an account at the same bank.

Even after you've done everything right, don't expect instant results -- bonuses can take up to 90 days to show up in your account.

To save you time and effort, we've pulled together this week's most straightforward, no-fuss bank offers that are actually worth checking out.