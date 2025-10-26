Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Oct. 26, 2025: Earn up to $400 in Easy Cash

Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC

Earn a $400 cash bonus when you have a total of at least $4,000 in qualifying direct deposits within the first 90 days.

Why bank bonuses are worth checking out

Thinking of switching banks? Now's a great time. Many banks are offering cash -- sometimes hundreds of dollars -- just for opening a new savings or checking account and completing a few easy steps.

It might be as simple as setting up a direct deposit, using your debit card a few times, or keeping a set amount in the account for a couple of months. But don't skim the details -- missing even one step can cost you the bonus.

One quick heads-up: bank bonuses count as taxable income. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT during tax season.

If you're moving your money anyway, grabbing a bonus is a smart way to get a little extra for doing it.

How to earn a bonus

Most bank promos are simple if you stick to the terms. Here's what you'll usually need to do:

Make a qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening the account

For savings accounts, you may need to deposit a larger amount and leave it untouched for a while

Some of the easiest deals just ask for a few debit card purchases or one or two bill payments

Before signing up, take a moment to read the fine print. Make sure the requirements work with your routine so you don't miss out.

What to watch out for

Some bank bonuses come with strings attached. You might need to keep a minimum balance or set up recurring deposits to avoid monthly fees. Also, if you've had an account with the bank recently, you may not qualify again.

And even when you meet all the rules, the bonus won't show up right away. It can take up to 90 days to land in your account.

To make it easy, we've rounded up the best offers this week -- the ones that are simple, clear, and actually worth your time.

