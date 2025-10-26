Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Oct. 26, 2025: Earn up to $400 in Easy Cash

Published on Oct. 26, 2025

By: Joel O'Leary

After months of bugging my buddy to switch banks, he finally caved.

His old bank was ripping him off with junk fees and zero perks. So he opened a new account last week, scored a sweet welcome bonus, and texted me: "Dude… I should have done this ages ago"

That's the beauty of bank bonuses. You move your money, meet a few deposit requirements, and boom -- there's an extra $200-$500 sitting in your balance.

Each week, my team and I hunt down the best offers that are easy to qualify for and actually worth your time. Here are this week's top bank bonuses.

Top bank bonuses this week

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to $300 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
Rates as of Oct 26, 2025
Limited-Time Offer

SoFi Checking and Savings

4.90/5
Limited-time offer:
Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
APY
up to 4.50%
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings Account

Read Full Review

CIT Platinum Savings: Up to $300 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
Rates as of Oct 26, 2025

CIT Platinum Savings

4.60/5
Limited-Time Offer
Earn a bonus of up to $300 after a one-time deposit of $25,000+
APY
3.85%
Min. To Earn APY
$5,000
  • Competitive APY
  • No account opening or maintenance fees
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No branch access; online only

CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.

Open a CIT Platinum Savings Account

Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.

Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.

Read Full Review

Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
Chase Total Checking®

3.50/5
Offer Alert
Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
APY
0%
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets 
  • More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
  • Wide range of financial products
  • User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
  • No minimum deposit to open
  • Chase Overdraft Assist
  • Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
  • $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025) monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity

Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.

  • Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
  • Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
  • Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
  • JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
  • Open your account online now
  • Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
  • Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*


*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.

**Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:

Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.

Barclays Tiered Savings: $200 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
Barclays Tiered Savings

4.80/5
Special Offer
Earn $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply.
APY
3.90%
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No ATM access
  • No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
  • No branch access; online only

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

Read Full Review

BMO Smart Advantage Checking: $400 bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings
BMO Smart Advantage Checking

Special Offer
Earn a $400 cash bonus when you have a total of at least $4,000 in qualifying direct deposits within the first 90 days.
APY
0.00%
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Generous relationship benefits
  • Strong suite of other banking products
  • Member FDIC
  • Negative customer service reviews

Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC

Why bank bonuses are worth checking out

Thinking of switching banks? Now's a great time. Many banks are offering cash -- sometimes hundreds of dollars -- just for opening a new savings or checking account and completing a few easy steps.

It might be as simple as setting up a direct deposit, using your debit card a few times, or keeping a set amount in the account for a couple of months. But don't skim the details -- missing even one step can cost you the bonus.

One quick heads-up: bank bonuses count as taxable income. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT during tax season.

If you're moving your money anyway, grabbing a bonus is a smart way to get a little extra for doing it.

How to earn a bonus

Most bank promos are simple if you stick to the terms. Here's what you'll usually need to do:

  • Make a qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening the account
  • For savings accounts, you may need to deposit a larger amount and leave it untouched for a while
  • Some of the easiest deals just ask for a few debit card purchases or one or two bill payments

Before signing up, take a moment to read the fine print. Make sure the requirements work with your routine so you don't miss out.

What to watch out for

Some bank bonuses come with strings attached. You might need to keep a minimum balance or set up recurring deposits to avoid monthly fees. Also, if you've had an account with the bank recently, you may not qualify again.

And even when you meet all the rules, the bonus won't show up right away. It can take up to 90 days to land in your account.

To make it easy, we've rounded up the best offers this week -- the ones that are simple, clear, and actually worth your time.

FAQs

  • Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.

  • Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.

  • If you can qualify without overcomplicating your finances, yes! A few hundred dollars for moving your money is a great deal, especially if there are no strings attached.

