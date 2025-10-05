Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: Oct. 5, 2025 -- Open an Account Today and Cash In on These Offers

Think of bank bonuses like free samples at Costco… Only instead of a cookie bite or salsa dip, it's $200-$500 in cash.

You get to test-drive a new bank, check out its features, and still walk away with bonus money even if you decide not to stick around long term.

Each week, my team and I sort through dozens of offers to highlight the easiest wins and the ones with the most value. Here are the top bank bonuses available this week.