Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: Sept. 14, 2025
Bank bonuses are one of the easiest money wins out there.
Open a new account, meet the deposit requirements, and you can snag $200, $300, even $500 or more in bonus cash. And the best part is you get to try out a new bank, which means fun new features and tools you may have never known existed.
Each week, my team combs through dozens of offers and highlights the ones with real value and the fewest hoops to jump through. Here are this week's top bank bonuses.
Top bank bonuses this week
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin: Up to $1,000 bonus
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
With a 4.31% APY -- one of the highest rates on any account we recommend -- the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out for savers who want serious returns with minimal effort. You only need $1 to open, and FDIC insurance through NexBank keeps your money protected. Raisin's secure online platform gives you 24/7 access to funds, and there's even a cash bonus opportunity if you deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days -- with higher deposits earning bigger rewards, up to $1,000. It's a no-fuss, set-it-and-forget-it option for growing your savings at a top rate.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to $300 bonus
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.
Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus
Chase Total Checking®
- Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets
- More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
- Wide range of financial products
- User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
- No minimum deposit to open
- Chase Overdraft Assist
- Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
- $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025) monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity
Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.
- Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
- Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
- Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
- Open your account online now
- Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
- Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
**Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:
Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
Discover® Online Savings: Up to $200 bonus
Discover® Online Savings
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- Online only; single branch location in the U.S.
The Discover® Online Savings account promises customers an above-average interest rate and few limitations. Most people won't ever encounter fees with this account, and you won't have to worry about keeping track of your monthly withdrawals either.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
BMO Smart Advantage Checking: $400 bonus
BMO Smart Advantage Checking
- Generous relationship benefits
- Strong suite of other banking products
- Member FDIC
- Negative customer service reviews
Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC
Why bank account bonuses are worth a look
Switching banks? Now might be the perfect time. Many banks are offering sign-up bonuses -- sometimes a few hundred bucks -- just for opening an account and completing a few easy steps.
You'll usually need to set up a direct deposit, use your debit card a few times, or keep a certain balance in the account. But don't skip the fine print. One missed step can mean no bonus.
Also worth noting: bank bonuses are taxable. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT come tax time.
If you're already planning to move your money, a cash bonus can be a simple way to make the switch more rewarding.
How to earn a bonus
Most bank promotions are pretty straightforward if you stick to the rules. Here's what they often require:
- A qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening the account
- For savings offers, a larger deposit that stays untouched for a few months
- Some deals only need a few debit card purchases or a quick bill payment
Before signing up, take a moment to read the terms. Make sure they match your budget and your banking habits so you don't miss out.
What to watch out for
Even simple offers can have some catches. Some accounts charge monthly fees unless you meet certain requirements, like maintaining a balance or setting up direct deposit. And you might not qualify if you've had an account with that bank in the last year.
Also, don't expect the bonus to arrive right away. Even when you follow every step, it can take up to 90 days to show up.
To make things easier, we've rounded up this week's best bank bonuses -- the ones that are clear, low-effort, and actually worth your time.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
-
FAQs
-
Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
-
If you can qualify without overcomplicating your finances, yes! A few hundred dollars for moving your money is a great deal, especially if there are no strings attached.
-
Nope! Most bank bonuses only require you to open a new account -- you usually don't need to close your existing one. Just be sure to check the fine print, because some banks may exclude you if you've had an account with them in the past six to 12 months.
Our Research Expert