Don't Miss the Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: Sept. 21, 2025

Why bank account bonuses are worth it

If you're thinking about moving your money to a new bank, there's an extra reason to make the switch now -- cash bonuses. Right now, many banks are offering new customers a few hundred bucks just for opening an account and completing a short checklist.

The tasks are usually easy. You might need to set up a direct deposit, use your debit card a few times, or keep a certain amount in the account for a few weeks. But be careful -- skip a step and you could lose the bonus.

Also, a quick heads-up: these rewards count as income. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT at tax time.

If a new bank account is already on your to-do list, picking up a bonus is a simple way to make the move more rewarding.

How to qualify for a bonus

Most bank promos are simple -- as long as you read the rules. Here's what you'll usually need to do:

Set up a qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days

For savings accounts, deposit a larger sum and leave it untouched for a while

Some offers are super simple -- just a few debit card purchases or one bill payment might be enough

Before you apply, take a minute to read the terms. Make sure the requirements match your money habits so you don't miss out.

What to watch for

Not every offer is hassle-free. Some banks charge monthly fees unless you meet certain conditions, like keeping a minimum balance or setting up regular deposits. Others may block you from the bonus if you've had an account with them in the past year.

And even if you do everything right, don't expect the bonus instantly. It can take up to 90 days to land in your account.

To save you time, we've pulled together this week's best bank account bonuses -- offers that are easy to qualify for and actually pay off.