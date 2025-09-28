Check out the Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: Sept. 28, 2025
Hi, my name's Joel, and I may or may not be addicted to bank bonuses.
Did I open more than a dozen accounts over the years and pocket close to $3,000 in "free money"? Maybe. I'll never tell.
What I will tell you is this: bank bonuses are one of the easiest money hacks around. Open a new account, meet the deposit requirements, and boom -- cash in your pocket while you test-drive a new bank.
Each week, my team and I dig through dozens of offers to highlight the ones with the best value and the fewest hoops. Here are this week's standouts.
Top bank bonuses this week
CIT Platinum Savings: Up to $300 bonus
CIT Platinum Savings
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to $300 bonus
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus
Chase Total Checking®
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets
- More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
- Wide range of financial products
- User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
- No minimum deposit to open
- Chase Overdraft Assist
- Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
- $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025) monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity
Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.
- Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
- Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
- Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
- Open your account online now
- Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
- Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
**Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:
Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
Discover® Online Savings: Up to $200 bonus
Discover® Online Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- Online only; single branch location in the U.S.
The Discover® Online Savings account promises customers an above-average interest rate and few limitations. Most people won't ever encounter fees with this account, and you won't have to worry about keeping track of your monthly withdrawals either.
BMO Smart Advantage Checking: $400 bonus
BMO Smart Advantage Checking
- Generous relationship benefits
- Strong suite of other banking products
- Member FDIC
- Negative customer service reviews
Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC
What to know about bank account bonuses
Bank account bonuses offer an easy way to pocket some extra cash -- sometimes a few hundred dollars with very little work. But earning the bonus means carefully following the offer's requirements. Most promotions involve setting up a direct deposit, usually from your paycheck or government benefits, along with simple tasks like making a deposit or using your debit card a few times.
Missing any of these steps could cost you the bonus. Also, remember that these bonuses count as taxable income; if you earn more than $10, you'll likely receive a 1099-INT for tax reporting. If you're already planning to switch banks, taking advantage of a bonus offer can make the move even more worthwhile.
How to qualify for a bank account bonus
Earning a bank bonus is usually pretty simple, but you'll need to follow the requirements closely. Most offers begin by having you set up a direct deposit -- often from your paycheck or government benefits -- within 30 to 90 days of opening the account.
Some savings account bonuses may ask for a larger deposit that stays in the account for several months. Other offers might only require a few debit card purchases or online bill payments per month from the account.
Every offer is slightly different, so be sure to review the terms carefully and make sure the requirements fit your budget and spending habits.
Things to watch out for
Before pulling the trigger on a bank bonus offer, take a moment to read the fine print associated with the account. Some banks charge monthly fees unless you meet specific conditions, such as setting up direct deposit or maintaining a minimum balance. Others may exclude you from earning the bonus if you've recently had an account with that bank.
Upon meeting all the requirements, it can still take up to 90 days for the bonus to show up. That's why it's important to fully understand the offer upfront. To help, we've focused on simple, no-hassle bonuses from trusted banks -- so you can avoid unnecessary complications.
-
FAQs
-
Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.
-
Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
-
Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
