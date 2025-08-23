Best CD Rates This Week, August 23, 2025: Up to 4.55% APY
Interest rates have held steady all year, but traders expect the Federal Reserve to finally announce rate cuts when its next meeting ends on Sept. 17.
That means now looks like a good time to lock in a high APY with a certificate of deposit (CD). If you want to protect your money from interest rate cuts for months or years, then check out some of this week's best CD rates below.
Featured offers
Best CD rates this week, August 23, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|T Bank
|6 months
|4.55%
|$25,000
|DR Bank
|6 months
|4.51%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|10 months
|4.50%
|$1,000
|T Bank
|12 months
|4.45%
|$25,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 months
|4.45%
|$1,000
These are all standout CDs from FDIC-insured banks. The best choice depends on how long you want to commit your money and how much you can deposit.
T Bank offers the highest APY of them all -- but only for six months, and only if you deposit at least $25,000. On the opposite end of the spectrum, United Fidelity guarantees a 4.45% APY for five years and only requires a $1,000 deposit.
Featured pick: Synchrony Bank currently pays 4.25% APY on a 15 Mo. CD with $0 minimum deposit, which makes it a smart balance of rate and flexibility. This CD could shield you from interest rate cuts and inflation for over a year, but the term is also short enough to keep your money accessible.
Should you open a certificate of deposit now?
CDs are a great choice if you:
- Have money you want to keep safe for 3 months to 5 years
- Have three to six months' worth of expenses in a high-yield savings account so you can withdraw cash in an emergency without paying a penalty
- Are already on track to meet big, long-term savings goals like retirement (if not, consider higher-growth investments like index funds)
CDs are safe because their returns are guaranteed, and deposits of up to $250,000 are covered by FDIC insurance in case the bank goes under.
Example: Earn $6,080 with a $25,000 deposit
If you lock in a high APY and leave your money invested for a long time, you can earn a solid return with CDs.
Let's say you put $25,000 into United Fidelity's 60-month CD. When the CD matured in five years, you'd have a balance of $31,080. That's $6,080 in earnings -- no risk and no work required.
And if interest rates fell during those five years, you'd look really smart for locking in today's rates until 2030.
How to open a certificate of deposit
Opening a CD is quick and easy. You can open one in just a few simple steps, and the whole process only takes a few minutes. Here's what to do:
- Find the best offer. Start by comparing the best CD rates for the term(s) you want. Online banks often have higher yields than traditional ones, so it's worth exploring all your options.
- Pick your deposit amount. Decide how much you want to set aside. Since most CDs don't allow additional deposits and charge a penalty for early withdrawals, choose an amount you won't need until the term ends.
- Apply for the CD. You can open a CD either online or by visiting a branch. Have your personal information handy -- such as a valid ID, your Social Security number, and bank account details.
- Fund the account. Transfer money from an existing account into the CD. Once the funds are in, your rate and term are locked in for the duration.
- Keep track of your maturity date. Make note of when your CD matures. Set a reminder so you can decide whether to withdraw the funds or roll them into a new CD when the time comes.
Ready to get started? Click here to explore the best CD rates and open a high-yield CD today.
Earn a high APY without losing access to your money
Want to earn a high APY but still have the freedom to withdraw cash at any time? A high-yield savings account (HYSA) might be a better option than a CD.
With an HYSA, you'll earn an APY similar to today's best CD rates, and you can withdraw or deposit money at any time without penalty. The only downside is that savings account APYs can change at any time.
One standout account right now is NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin. This top-rated account pays 4.31% annual percentage yield (APY), which is right up there with the best CDs.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
With a 4.31% APY -- one of the highest rates on any account we recommend -- the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out for savers who want serious returns with minimal effort. You only need $1 to open, and FDIC insurance through NexBank keeps your money protected. Raisin’s secure online platform gives you 24/7 access to funds, and there’s even a cash bonus opportunity if you deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days -- with higher deposits earning bigger rewards, up to $1,000. It’s a no-fuss, set-it-and-forget-it option for growing your savings at a top rate.
Sources
FAQs
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. If the Fed cuts rates later this year, new CDs will likely pay less. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months or a year. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.
