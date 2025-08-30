Best CD Rates This Week, August 30, 2025: Up to 4.51% APY
Rates have stayed steady for most of the year -- but that may change soon. Many experts think the Fed will start cutting rates when its next meeting concludes on Sept. 17.
That makes now a smart time to lock in a solid CD. If you want to protect your savings from falling rates, a certificate of deposit can lock in today's top yields for the months (or years) ahead.
Here are some of the best CD rates available this week.
Best CD rates this week, August 30, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|DR Bank
|6 Months
|4.51%
|$500
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|6 Months
|4.40%
|$500
|Brilliant Bank
|9 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
All of these CDs come from FDIC-insured banks, so your money is protected. The right one for you depends on how long you're willing to lock in your cash and how much you plan to deposit.
Looking for a short-term option? DR Bank has the highest APY right now -- 4.51% for just six months -- and only asks for a $500 minimum. Prefer to go long? United Fidelity is offering 4.30% APY on a 5-year CD with a $1,000 minimum deposit.
Featured pick: Synchrony Bank currently pays 4.25% APY on a 15 Mo. CD with $0 minimum deposit, which makes it a smart balance of rate and flexibility. This CD could shield you from interest rate cuts and inflation for over a year, but the term is also short enough to keep your money accessible.
Is now a good time to open a CD?
If you've got money you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit could be a smart place to park it. CDs are best for savings you can set aside for anywhere from a few months to a few years -- without needing to touch it.
Here's when a CD might make sense:
- You've already built an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account (three to six months of expenses is a good rule of thumb).
- You're on track for long-term goals like retirement -- or using other tools like IRAs and index funds to get there.
- You want safe, steady growth without the ups and downs of the stock market.
CDs offer fixed returns, and your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, thanks to FDIC insurance. So if peace of mind matters more to you than chasing big gains, a CD could be a solid next step.
Example: How $25,000 grows to $30,857
One of the best parts of CDs is the predictability. You know exactly what you'll earn when the term ends.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in United Fidelity's 60-month CD would grow to about $30,857 after five years. That's $5,857 in guaranteed earnings -- without lifting a finger.
And here's the kicker: if rates drop anytime between now and 2030, you'll be glad you locked in today's higher APY.
Open a CD in 5 easy steps
Starting a CD takes just a few minutes, and you can do it all online or at a branch. Here's how to get going:
- Compare your options. Look at different banks and credit unions to find the best rates for the term you want. Online banks often pay more than brick-and-mortar ones, so don't skip those.
- Choose how much to deposit. CDs usually only let you make one deposit -- and early withdrawals come with penalties. So pick an amount you're comfortable locking up for the full term.
- Open the account. You can apply online or in person. Either way, you'll need some basics ready, like your ID, Social Security number, and bank info.
- Transfer your money. Move funds from your checking or savings account into the CD. Once that's done, your rate and term are locked in.
- Set a reminder. Make note of your CD's maturity date. When the term ends, you'll need to decide whether to take the money out or renew it.
That's it. Just a few steps, and your money's on its way to earning more. Ready to get started? Click here to explore the best CD rates and open a high-yield CD today.
Grow your savings while keeping cash handy
If you like the idea of earning a strong return but don't want your money locked up, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be the better pick.
Unlike CDs, you can move money in or out whenever you want -- no penalties, no waiting. And the top HYSAs right now pay APYs that rival today's best CD rates.
The trade-off? Those savings rates can change at any time, while a CD locks in your return for the full term.
One standout account right now is NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin. This top-rated account pays 4.31% annual percentage yield (APY), which is right up there with the best CDs.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
With a 4.31% APY -- one of the highest rates on any account we recommend -- the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out for savers who want serious returns with minimal effort. You only need $1 to open, and FDIC insurance through NexBank keeps your money protected. Raisin's secure online platform gives you 24/7 access to funds, and there's even a cash bonus opportunity if you deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days -- with higher deposits earning bigger rewards, up to $1,000. It's a no-fuss, set-it-and-forget-it option for growing your savings at a top rate.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
$0
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
4.31%
$1
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 30, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 30, 2025. Terms apply.
$0
FAQs
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months or a year. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. If the Fed cuts rates later this year, new CDs will likely pay less. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
