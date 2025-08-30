Best CD Rates This Week, August 30, 2025: Up to 4.51% APY

Rates have stayed steady for most of the year -- but that may change soon. Many experts think the Fed will start cutting rates when its next meeting concludes on Sept. 17. That makes now a smart time to lock in a solid CD. If you want to protect your savings from falling rates, a certificate of deposit can lock in today's top yields for the months (or years) ahead. Here are some of the best CD rates available this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, August 30, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit DR Bank 6 Months 4.51% $500 LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 Marcus by Goldman Sachs 6 Months 4.40% $500 Brilliant Bank 9 Months 4.35% $1,000 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Aug. 29, 2025.

All of these CDs come from FDIC-insured banks, so your money is protected. The right one for you depends on how long you're willing to lock in your cash and how much you plan to deposit. Looking for a short-term option? DR Bank has the highest APY right now -- 4.51% for just six months -- and only asks for a $500 minimum. Prefer to go long? United Fidelity is offering 4.30% APY on a 5-year CD with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Featured pick: Synchrony Bank currently pays 4.25% APY on a 15 Mo. CD with $0 minimum deposit, which makes it a smart balance of rate and flexibility. This CD could shield you from interest rate cuts and inflation for over a year, but the term is also short enough to keep your money accessible.

Is now a good time to open a CD? If you've got money you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit could be a smart place to park it. CDs are best for savings you can set aside for anywhere from a few months to a few years -- without needing to touch it. Here's when a CD might make sense: You've already built an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account (three to six months of expenses is a good rule of thumb).

You're on track for long-term goals like retirement -- or using other tools like IRAs and index funds to get there.

You want safe, steady growth without the ups and downs of the stock market. CDs offer fixed returns, and your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, thanks to FDIC insurance. So if peace of mind matters more to you than chasing big gains, a CD could be a solid next step.

Example: How $25,000 grows to $30,857 One of the best parts of CDs is the predictability. You know exactly what you'll earn when the term ends. For instance, a $25,000 deposit in United Fidelity's 60-month CD would grow to about $30,857 after five years. That's $5,857 in guaranteed earnings -- without lifting a finger. And here's the kicker: if rates drop anytime between now and 2030, you'll be glad you locked in today's higher APY.

Open a CD in 5 easy steps Starting a CD takes just a few minutes, and you can do it all online or at a branch. Here's how to get going: Compare your options. Look at different banks and credit unions to find the best rates for the term you want. Online banks often pay more than brick-and-mortar ones, so don't skip those. Choose how much to deposit. CDs usually only let you make one deposit -- and early withdrawals come with penalties. So pick an amount you're comfortable locking up for the full term. Open the account. You can apply online or in person. Either way, you'll need some basics ready, like your ID, Social Security number, and bank info. Transfer your money. Move funds from your checking or savings account into the CD. Once that's done, your rate and term are locked in. Set a reminder. Make note of your CD's maturity date. When the term ends, you'll need to decide whether to take the money out or renew it. That's it. Just a few steps, and your money's on its way to earning more.