Best CD Rates This Week, Feb. 23, 2026: Rates Are Slipping -- Here's Where to Find the Best Deals
The window on top CD rates keeps getting smaller. Banks have been quietly trimming their offers, and the Fed hasn't even made its next move yet.
If you've been waiting to open a CD, this is a good time to stop waiting. A fixed rate locks in what you can get today -- before rates drop further.
Here are the best CD rates available this week.
Featured offers
Best CD rates this week, Feb. 23, 2026
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|24, 36, 48 Months
|4.10%
|$1,000
|Synchrony Bank
|14 Months
|4.10%
|$0
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.07%
|$500
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|6 Months
|4.05%
|$500
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|9, 12, 18 Months
|4.00%
|$500
Every CD featured here is FDIC-insured, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right fit really comes down to two things -- how long you're willing to set your money aside and how much you plan to invest.
If you're after a short-term win, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.20% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. Want to lock in for longer? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.15% APY, also with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both options deliver steady, predictable growth.
And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 14 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why opening a CD now could be a smart move
If you've got money sitting in a low-yield savings account, a CD can help you lock in a higher return on your cash as we progress through 2026. CDs are ideal for money you won't need right away and reward patience with predictable, guaranteed growth.
You might want to consider a CD if:
- You already have an emergency fund in place.
- Your long-term goals are covered by other investments.
- You prefer a low-risk, fixed return without market volatility.
After three Fed rate cuts to close out 2025, the Fed opted to hold rates steady at its January meeting. But banks can act on their own outside of Fed decisions, too, and many are already pricing in future rate cuts. As such, this may be one of the last chances to capture a top-tier rate for the foreseeable future.
Example: Earn $1,200 in guaranteed interest
One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn.
Let's say you put $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 14 Mo. CD. By maturity, your balance would reach about $26,200 -- that's $1,200 in guaranteed earnings in just a little over a year, with zero effort required.
Locking in today's stronger yield could make a noticeable difference in your returns over time. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.
Opening a CD is quick and easy
Here's how to get started in just five steps:
- Compare rates. Online banks often offer better deals than traditional ones.
- Decide how much to deposit. You usually can't add more once it's open.
- Apply. Submit your info online or in person -- ID, SSN, and bank details.
- Transfer your funds. Your rate typically locks when your deposit posts.
- Track your maturity date. Set a reminder so you're ready to withdraw or renew.
Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning right away. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Prefer flexibility? Consider a high-yield savings account
If you'd rather keep your cash more accessible, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better fit. Many of the top HYSAs are still offering APYs close to top CD rates -- without locking up your money.
- The upside: You can move money in or out anytime without penalties.
- The tradeoff: HYSA rates can change at any time, while CD rates are fixed.
Featured HYSA pick: The Axos ONE® combo checking and savings account currently pays up to 4.21% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements -- higher than even the top CDs and with full access to your funds.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
FAQs
A certificate of deposit (CD) is a savings product that holds your money for a set period -- typically anywhere from 6 months to 5 years -- in exchange for a fixed interest rate. You'll earn interest over time, and when the term ends (called "maturity"), you can withdraw your original deposit plus the earned interest.
Yes -- especially with top APYs still available around 4.00%. CDs offer a fixed, predictable return, making them a great option if you want to earn more than a regular savings account without taking on stock market risk. With rates trending lower after multiple Fed cuts, locking in a competitive yield now could be a smart move.
Yes. CDs from banks and credit unions are typically insured up to $250,000 by the FDIC or NCUA, making them one of the safest ways to earn a guaranteed return.
