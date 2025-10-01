Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 1, 2025: Get up to 4.45% APY While You Still Can
It's the first day of October, and CD rates are already feeling the effects of last month's Fed rate cut. Several banks have lowered their yields in recent weeks -- and with another Fed meeting set for Oct. 28-29, more cuts could be on the way.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's a good time to make a move. Locking in a fixed rate today can help you hold onto today's higher returns before they start to slip.
Here are some of the best CD rates still available right now.
Best CD rates today, Oct. 1, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|6 Months
|4.25%
|$500
All the CDs here are FDIC-insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best fit depends on two things: how much you want to put in and how long you're comfortable leaving it there.
If you'd prefer a shorter timeline, LendingClub is offering 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with only $500 needed to open. Want to lock in for the long haul? United Fidelity's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both are solid options worth a look.
Featured CD: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD comes in at 4.45% APY with just $500 to open. The term is a sweet spot -- long enough to shield your savings from inflation and possible rate cuts, but short enough to keep your cash accessible.
Is now the time to open a CD?
If you've got cash you don't need right away, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a smart, low-hassle option. CDs work best for money you can set aside -- whether it's just a few months or several years -- without dipping into it.
A CD may be the right fit if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account (three to six months of expenses).
- Your retirement or other long-term goals are on track through investments like index funds or IRAs.
- You prefer guaranteed growth over the ups and downs of the stock market.
With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer safety and predictability. If you're looking for a secure spot to park extra savings, now could be the perfect time.
Example: Earn $736 in just 8 months -- guaranteed!
The real advantage of CDs is certainty -- you'll know from the start exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.
For example, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to about $25,736. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings in less than a year, with no effort on your part.
And since rates are expected to slide again before year's end, locking in today's yield could leave you ahead. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
Open a CD in 5 simple steps
Getting started with a CD is quick, and once it's open, your money begins earning a steady return. Here's how to do it:
- Compare rates. Look at offers from several banks. Online banks often pay more than brick-and-mortar ones, so don't skip them.
- Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add more later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Pick an amount you're fine leaving untouched.
- Apply. You can open a CD online or at a branch. Be ready with your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details.
- Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings into your new CD. Your rate locks in once the deposit is complete.
- Note the maturity date. Set a reminder for when the term ends so you'll know when to withdraw or renew.
That's all it takes -- five quick steps to lock in a fixed return. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Boost your savings without locking up your money
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a competitive return while keeping your cash within easy reach. Some of today's best accounts are paying APYs that rival top CD rates.
The biggest advantage? Flexibility. You can add or withdraw funds anytime -- no penalties, no waiting.
The catch is that HYSA rates can shift at any time, unlike CDs, which lock in your return for the full term.
One standout right now is CIT Platinum Savings, which pays 3.85% on balances of $5,000 or greater. It's on par with some of the best CD rates -- plus, it's offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new customers. Learn more below.
CIT Platinum Savings
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.40%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.40%
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
-
FAQs
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last month as expected, so CD rates are likely to start trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
