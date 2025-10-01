Best CD Rates Today, Oct. 1, 2025: Get up to 4.45% APY While You Still Can

It's the first day of October, and CD rates are already feeling the effects of last month's Fed rate cut. Several banks have lowered their yields in recent weeks -- and with another Fed meeting set for Oct. 28-29, more cuts could be on the way. If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's a good time to make a move. Locking in a fixed rate today can help you hold onto today's higher returns before they start to slip. Here are some of the best CD rates still available right now. Featured offers

LendingClub CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.45% Term: 8 Months Min. Deposit: $500

Best CD rates today, Oct. 1, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Marcus by Goldman Sachs 6 Months 4.25% $500 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 30, 2025.

All the CDs here are FDIC-insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best fit depends on two things: how much you want to put in and how long you're comfortable leaving it there. If you'd prefer a shorter timeline, LendingClub is offering 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with only $500 needed to open. Want to lock in for the long haul? United Fidelity's 5-year CD pays 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both are solid options worth a look. Featured CD: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD comes in at 4.45% APY with just $500 to open. The term is a sweet spot -- long enough to shield your savings from inflation and possible rate cuts, but short enough to keep your cash accessible.

Is now the time to open a CD? If you've got cash you don't need right away, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a smart, low-hassle option. CDs work best for money you can set aside -- whether it's just a few months or several years -- without dipping into it. A CD may be the right fit if: You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account (three to six months of expenses).

Your retirement or other long-term goals are on track through investments like index funds or IRAs.

You prefer guaranteed growth over the ups and downs of the stock market. With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer safety and predictability. If you're looking for a secure spot to park extra savings, now could be the perfect time.

Example: Earn $736 in just 8 months -- guaranteed! The real advantage of CDs is certainty -- you'll know from the start exactly what your balance will be when the term ends. For example, a $25,000 deposit in LendingClub's 8-month CD would grow to about $25,736. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings in less than a year, with no effort on your part. And since rates are expected to slide again before year's end, locking in today's yield could leave you ahead. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.

Open a CD in 5 simple steps Getting started with a CD is quick, and once it's open, your money begins earning a steady return. Here's how to do it: Compare rates. Look at offers from several banks. Online banks often pay more than brick-and-mortar ones, so don't skip them. Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add more later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Pick an amount you're fine leaving untouched. Apply. You can open a CD online or at a branch. Be ready with your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings into your new CD. Your rate locks in once the deposit is complete. Note the maturity date. Set a reminder for when the term ends so you'll know when to withdraw or renew. That's all it takes -- five quick steps to lock in a fixed return. Click here to see today's best CD rates.

Boost your savings without locking up your money A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a competitive return while keeping your cash within easy reach. Some of today's best accounts are paying APYs that rival top CD rates. The biggest advantage? Flexibility. You can add or withdraw funds anytime -- no penalties, no waiting. The catch is that HYSA rates can shift at any time, unlike CDs, which lock in your return for the full term. One standout right now is CIT Platinum Savings, which pays 3.85% on balances of $5,000 or greater. It's on par with some of the best CD rates -- plus, it's offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new customers. Learn more below.