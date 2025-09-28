Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 28, 2025: Don't Miss Out on APYs up to 4.45%

The Fed's Sept. 17 rate cut is starting to show. Over the past week, several banks have already dropped their CD rates -- and more could be on the way. If you've been on the fence about opening a CD, this is a good time to move. Locking in a fixed rate now can help you lock in today's higher yields before they slip further. Below are some of the best CD rates still available. Featured offers

Best CD rates today, Sept. 28, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 26, 2025.

All of the CDs on this list are from FDIC-insured banks, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right fit depends on two things: how much you want to invest and how long you're comfortable leaving it untouched. If you'd like a shorter option, LendingClub is offering 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with just $500 required to open. Prefer a longer-term choice? United Fidelity has a 5-year CD at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both are strong contenders.

Should you open a CD right now? If you have cash you won't need anytime soon, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to put it to work. CDs are built for money you can set aside -- whether that's a few months or several years -- without touching it. A CD may be a good choice if: You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account that covers three to six months of expenses.

Your retirement savings and other long-term goals are on track with investments like IRAs or index funds.

You'd prefer guaranteed growth over the ups and downs of the stock market. With fixed returns and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs offer safety and stability. If you're looking for a low-risk place for extra savings, now could be the right time to lock one in.

Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,736 in just 8 months The appeal of CDs is simple -- certainty. From the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends. Take LendingClub's 8-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $25,736 by maturity. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort. And with interest rates likely to drop again before the end of next year, locking in today's higher yield could put you ahead.

How to open a CD in 5 easy steps It doesn't take long to set up a CD -- and once you do, your money can start earning a fixed return. Here's what to do: Shop around for rates. Check offers from several banks. Online banks often beat traditional ones, so make sure to compare. Decide how much to deposit. You usually can't add more later, and pulling money out early means penalties. Pick an amount you're okay leaving alone. Apply online or in person. You'll need basic info like your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details. Move your money. Transfer funds from checking or savings into your new CD. Your rate locks in as soon as the deposit goes through. Mark the maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when your CD ends -- and be ready to withdraw or roll it over. That's it. Five quick steps, and your savings are set to grow.

Grow your savings and keep access to your cash A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a strong return without tying up your money. Some of today's best accounts pay APYs that stack up well against top CDs. The big perk? Flexibility. You can deposit or withdraw whenever you need -- no fees, no waiting period. The trade-off is that rates aren't fixed. HYSA APYs can change at any time, while CDs guarantee your return until the term ends. One clear standout now is CIT Platinum Savings. This account pays a competitive 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more, which is right up there with some of the best CD rates. It's also currently offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new account holders. Learn more below.