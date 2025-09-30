Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 30, 2025: Lock In an APY up to 4.45% Before Rates Fall Further

The Fed's rate cut earlier this month is already making waves. Several banks have trimmed their CD rates over the past couple weeks -- and more are likely to follow as we move into October. If you've been considering a CD, now's your chance to lock in a strong return while rates are still high. Acting soon could help you avoid lower yields down the road. Take a look at some of the best CD offers still available today. Featured offers

Best CD rates today, Sept. 30, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Marcus by Goldman Sachs 6 Months 4.25% $500 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 28, 2025.

All the CDs on this list are backed by FDIC insurance, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The best choice comes down to two factors: how much you plan to invest and how long you're comfortable locking it in. For a shorter option, LendingClub is paying 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, and you only need $500 to get started. If you'd rather secure a longer commitment, United Fidelity's 5-year CD offers 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both stand out as strong choices. Featured CD: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD pays 4.45% APY and has a $500 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.

Is now the right time to open a CD? If you've got cash you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be an easy way to put it to work. CDs are designed for money you can set aside -- whether for a few months or several years -- without dipping in. A CD may be a good fit if: You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account that covers three to six months of expenses.

Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.

You'd prefer predictable growth instead of riding out market swings. With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and guaranteed returns, CDs offer safety and stability. If you're looking for a low-risk place for extra savings, now could be a smart time to lock one in.

Example: Turn $25,000 into $25,736 in just 8 months What makes CDs stand out is certainty -- from day one, you'll know exactly how much you'll have at maturity. Say you put $25,000 into LendingClub's 8-month CD. By the end of the term, your balance would reach about $25,736. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a relatively short timeline, with zero effort required. And with rates likely to dip again before the year ends, locking in today's yield could put you ahead.

How to open a CD in 5 easy steps It doesn't take long to set up a CD -- and once you do, your money starts earning a fixed return right away. Here's what to do: Compare banks. Check rates from different places. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones. Decide your deposit. Most CDs won't let you add funds later, and early withdrawals usually mean penalties. Choose an amount you're fine leaving alone. Apply. You can open a CD online or at a branch. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details ready. Transfer money. Move funds from checking or savings. Your rate locks in as soon as the deposit goes through. Track the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the CD ends and can decide whether to renew or cash out. That's it -- five quick steps to lock in a safe, guaranteed return.

Grow your savings and keep your money within reach A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a strong return without locking away your cash. Many of today's top accounts are paying APYs that rival even the best CDs. The big advantage is flexibility -- you can deposit or withdraw anytime, with no fees and no waiting period. The trade-off is that HYSA rates aren't fixed. They can go up or down at any time, while CDs guarantee your earnings for the full term. One standout right now is CIT Platinum Savings, which pays 3.85% on balances of $5,000 or greater. It's on par with some of the best CD rates -- plus, it's offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new customers.