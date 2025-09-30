Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 30, 2025: Lock In an APY up to 4.45% Before Rates Fall Further
The Fed's rate cut earlier this month is already making waves. Several banks have trimmed their CD rates over the past couple weeks -- and more are likely to follow as we move into October.
If you've been considering a CD, now's your chance to lock in a strong return while rates are still high. Acting soon could help you avoid lower yields down the road.
Take a look at some of the best CD offers still available today.
Featured offers
Best CD rates today, Sept. 30, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|6 Months
|4.25%
|$500
All the CDs on this list are backed by FDIC insurance, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The best choice comes down to two factors: how much you plan to invest and how long you're comfortable locking it in.
For a shorter option, LendingClub is paying 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, and you only need $500 to get started. If you'd rather secure a longer commitment, United Fidelity's 5-year CD offers 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both stand out as strong choices.
Featured CD: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD pays 4.45% APY and has a $500 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.
Is now the right time to open a CD?
If you've got cash you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be an easy way to put it to work. CDs are designed for money you can set aside -- whether for a few months or several years -- without dipping in.
A CD may be a good fit if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account that covers three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.
- You'd prefer predictable growth instead of riding out market swings.
With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and guaranteed returns, CDs offer safety and stability. If you're looking for a low-risk place for extra savings, now could be a smart time to lock one in.
Example: Turn $25,000 into $25,736 in just 8 months
What makes CDs stand out is certainty -- from day one, you'll know exactly how much you'll have at maturity.
Say you put $25,000 into LendingClub's 8-month CD. By the end of the term, your balance would reach about $25,736. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a relatively short timeline, with zero effort required.
And with rates likely to dip again before the year ends, locking in today's yield could put you ahead. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
How to open a CD in 5 easy steps
It doesn't take long to set up a CD -- and once you do, your money starts earning a fixed return right away. Here's what to do:
- Compare banks. Check rates from different places. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones.
- Decide your deposit. Most CDs won't let you add funds later, and early withdrawals usually mean penalties. Choose an amount you're fine leaving alone.
- Apply. You can open a CD online or at a branch. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details ready.
- Transfer money. Move funds from checking or savings. Your rate locks in as soon as the deposit goes through.
- Track the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the CD ends and can decide whether to renew or cash out.
That's it -- five quick steps to lock in a safe, guaranteed return. Want to snag today's top APYs before they drop? Click here to see the best CD rates available now.
Grow your savings and keep your money within reach
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a strong return without locking away your cash. Many of today's top accounts are paying APYs that rival even the best CDs.
The big advantage is flexibility -- you can deposit or withdraw anytime, with no fees and no waiting period.
The trade-off is that HYSA rates aren't fixed. They can go up or down at any time, while CDs guarantee your earnings for the full term.
One standout right now is CIT Platinum Savings, which pays 3.85% on balances of $5,000 or greater. It's on par with some of the best CD rates -- plus, it's offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new customers. Learn more below.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.40%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.40%
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates on Sept. 17 as expected, so CD rates are likely to start trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
Our Research Expert