Big Bank Savings: $1. Online Bank: $500. Which Would You Rather Earn?

The national average savings account pays just 0.38% APY, according to the FDIC. And for checking accounts it's way lower -- a paltry 0.07% APY on average.

So if you've got $10,000 parked in one of these at a big bank, you might be earning about $3 per month in interest (or less). That's barely enough for a decent coffee these days.

Meanwhile, several online banks are paying 4.00% APY or higher. And that adds up to hundreds in interest per year with the same money.

The difference an APY makes

Most people shrug off bank interest because it seems like small potatoes -- a few bucks here, a few bucks there. Not exactly life-changing money, right?

Well let's look at the real math. Here's what you could earn in a year with an online high-yield savings account (HYSA) earning a 4.00% APY: