Big Banks Are Still Paying 0.01%. Here's Where to Actually Earn Interest on Your Savings

Did you know 82% of Americans don't use a high-yield savings account (HYSA)? For years, I was part of that group too. I left my cash sitting in a big bank account that earned just 0.01% APY -- basically pennies each year.

But once I learned what an HYSA was and started using one for savings, everything changed. Over the past couple of years, I've earned more than $2,000 in interest just by keeping my cash in a better account. That's real money I didn't have to work for.

Here's everything you need to know about high-yield savings accounts -- and how much you can earn by opening one.

What is an HYSA?

Think of a high-yield savings account just like a regular savings account but with turbocharged interest.

Right now, big banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo pay 0.01% APY on basic savings accounts. That's nothing compared to online banks that are offering around 4.00% APY today for high-yield savings.

The difference may not sound huge, but it adds up quickly. Instead of making pocket change on your savings, you can make hundreds -- or even thousands -- of dollars over time.

How much interest can you earn?

Here's how powerful a high-yield savings account can be for your money.

Depending on your account balance, this is how much interest you can earn over one year in a top HYSA paying 4.00% APY vs. savings at a big bank paying 0.01% APY: