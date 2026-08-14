Can You Withdraw $5,000 From an ATM? Here's What Banks Actually Allow

A few years back, my father-in-law spotted a for-sale sign on a Morley Canoe (the fancy handcrafted wooden kind) while driving along the highway. It was $2,000, and he wanted it. Only problem, it was a Sunday, the bank was closed, and the seller wanted cash.

So he drove to an ATM. His account did let him take out the full $2,000, but the machine had a $500 per transaction cap. Not a huge deal -- he just made 4 x $500 withdrawals and went back to buy the canoe.

But if he wanted to buy something for $5,000, he wouldn't have been able to swing it. Most banks won't let an ATM dispense that much in a single day, period.

Here's what banks actually allow, and how to get the full amount when you need it.

How much you can get from an ATM in a day

Most banks cap daily ATM withdrawals somewhere between $300 and $1,500 for standard accounts. Your bank sets a daily limit on your card, based on your account type and how long you've banked there.

Also each ATM sets its own cap on each transaction. This is usually $300 to $1,000 at a time. If the ATM has a lower cap, you can just do multiple transactions until you hit the bank limit.

Banks build in these caps mostly to fight fraud, not inconvenience you.

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ATM withdrawal limits at the big banks

The three biggest banks handle this differently, and only one of them posts a number at all. Here's what each says online:

Chase ATM limits: Chase doesn't publish a set dollar figure. Its own site says the limit depends on your account type, and points you to your app, or to call customer service. Personally I have a Chase Total Checking account and my limit is $1,000.

Chase doesn't publish a set dollar figure. Its own site says the limit depends on your account type, and points you to your app, or to call customer service. Personally I have a Chase Total Checking account and my limit is $1,000. Bank of America ATM limits: Bank of America is the most upfront about limits. It caps ATM cash at $1,000, or 60 bills, per day for most accounts. Setting up a withdrawal in the app ahead of time drops that to $800. Better yet, you can see and adjust your own limit right in the app, under Manage Debit/Credit Card, then Set Limits.

Bank of America is the most upfront about limits. It caps ATM cash at $1,000, or 60 bills, per day for most accounts. Setting up a withdrawal in the app ahead of time drops that to $800. Better yet, you can see and adjust your own limit right in the app, under Manage Debit/Credit Card, then Set Limits. Wells Fargo ATM limits: Wells Fargo also skips a public number, and says your limit depends on your account and card type. Like Bank of America, it lets you check and change your limit yourself in the Wells Fargo app or online.

How to get $5,000 in cash when the ATM comes up short

If you need more than the ATM allows, your best bet is visiting the bank branch. A teller can hand over big cash amounts that don't count against your ATM limit.

Here's how to get a $5,000+ stack when you need one.

Visit a branch teller. Bring a photo ID, and call ahead if you need a massive amount (like, $10,000 or more), since some branches may need a heads up for that much cash.

Bring a photo ID, and call ahead if you need a amount (like, $10,000 or more), since some branches may need a heads up for that much cash. Ask for a cashier's check. If the seller will take one, it moves large sums safely without a brick of twenties. Wire transfers are also safe for larger amounts.

If the seller will take one, it moves large sums safely without a brick of twenties. Wire transfers are also safe for larger amounts. Get cash back at checkout. Debit purchases with cash back can top off smaller amounts without touching your ATM limit.

One method you should definitely avoid: a credit card cash advance. Pulling cash on your credit card charges an upfront fee, usually 3% to 5% of the amount. On top of that, interest starts immediately at a higher APR, with no grace period. For $5,000, that's an expensive shortcut when a teller visit costs you nothing.

Should you keep cash at home?

Keeping a little cash cushion at home for emergencies can be smart. But the issue is keeping too much can be risky.

Money at home earns nothing and isn't insured. It's smarter to keep emergency funds in a high-yield savings account instead, where it grows while it waits.