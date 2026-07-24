Can Your Bank Actually Refuse to Let You Withdraw Your Own Money?
Yes, a bank can legally refuse to hand over your money -- but only for a while, and only in specific situations. It might place a hold on a fresh deposit, or freeze an account it believes is tied to fraud or named in a court order.
What it cannot do is keep your money. Your cash stays yours, and it stays FDIC-insured up to the coverage limits. What matters is why the hold happened and how fast you can lift it.
When a bank puts a hold on your money
A bank puts a hold on your money when it needs time to confirm a deposit will clear. This is the most common reason your own funds show up as unavailable, and it catches people off guard even with a "guaranteed" cashier's check.
Years ago, I was moving money between Bank of America and Chase to consolidate funds for a house down payment. I went to the bank in person, and the teller told me the best way to move $40,000 from my wife's account at BofA to my Chase account would be a cashier's check.
So I followed their advice. But the moment I cashed the cashier's check at Chase, I was told the money wouldn't be available for seven to 10 days! I was shocked. I couldn't reverse the transaction, and no amount of calling customer service or escalating to managers helped me.
Luckily, I was able to push back my house closing by a few days and everything worked out. But that's the last time I'll ever use a cashier's check for funds I need instantly.
It's very frustrating to wait so long to access your own money. But the truth is the bank isn't holding your money hostage -- it's waiting on funds it hasn't fully collected yet. Most holds clear within a business day or two.
A high-yield savings account keeps that money both earning and available. The American Express® High Yield Savings Account also offers outgoing domestic wire transfers⁴, a cleaner way to move a large sum than the cashier's check that tripped me up.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
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American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
When a bank freezes your account
A bank freezes your account when it suspects fraud or receives a legal order, cutting off access until the issue clears. Unlike a routine hold, a freeze is deliberate, and it can lock both deposits and withdrawals.
The usual triggers are suspected scams, activity that looks like money laundering, and court-ordered debt collection.
A court judgment can order your bank to freeze funds to cover a debt like unpaid taxes, child support, or a creditor's claim. Workers hit with wage garnishment lose about 10% of their gross income on average, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Banks also freeze accounts to protect customers, especially older ones, when a transfer looks like a scam in progress. It feels invasive in the moment. But it has also stopped a lot of people from wiring their life savings to a criminal.
What to do if your bank won't release your money
If your bank won't release your money, ask for the specific reason and the date the hold or freeze lifts, in writing. A paper trail matters if you need to escalate later. For a deposit hold, you can often ask a branch to release part of the funds early if you explain the need.
For a freeze, fix the underlying cause. That might mean verifying your identity, disputing a fraud flag, or resolving the court order behind a garnishment. If the bank won't explain itself, you can file a complaint with a federal regulator, which tends to get things moving fast.
And if you're worried about the bank itself, breathe easy. Should it fail, FDIC insurance protects your money up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category.
Your money is yours, and a hold or freeze is a delay, not a loss. I keep about a month of expenses in savings I can reach fast, precisely so a surprise hold never leaves me stuck. Parking that cushion in one of the best high-yield savings accounts keeps it earning while it waits, and within reach the day you need it.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.