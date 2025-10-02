Cashing Out a CD? Don't Make These 3 Mistakes

When a CD ends, you have a short window to make a smart move. Miss it, and your bank may lock your money back up -- often at a lower rate.

Here are three mistakes to avoid if you want to get the most yield from your cash.

1. Renewing without rate shopping

Most CDs have a "grace period," usually seven to 10 days after the maturity date. If you don't take any action during the grace period, many banks will roll your money into a new CD. Your new rate might be lower, and the early-withdrawal penalty will be back in effect.

Here's how to avoid an unwanted renewal:

Put the maturity date and grace period on your calendar the day you open the CD.

When the CD matures, shop around for the highest rates.

Take action before the grace period ends: renew into a similar CD with the same bank, move your cash to a CD with a better rate, or simply withdraw it to savings.

That way you're in the driver's seat, and there's no chance you'll be stuck with a subpar yield.

Why rate shopping matters

Rates change all the time. If your last CD paid 1%-2%, then today's market is very different.

Here's some quick math on a $20,000 deposit over 12 months: