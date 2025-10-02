Cashing Out a CD? Don't Make These 3 Mistakes
When a CD ends, you have a short window to make a smart move. Miss it, and your bank may lock your money back up -- often at a lower rate.
Here are three mistakes to avoid if you want to get the most yield from your cash.
1. Renewing without rate shopping
Most CDs have a "grace period," usually seven to 10 days after the maturity date. If you don't take any action during the grace period, many banks will roll your money into a new CD. Your new rate might be lower, and the early-withdrawal penalty will be back in effect.
Here's how to avoid an unwanted renewal:
- Put the maturity date and grace period on your calendar the day you open the CD.
- When the CD matures, shop around for the highest rates.
- Take action before the grace period ends: renew into a similar CD with the same bank, move your cash to a CD with a better rate, or simply withdraw it to savings.
That way you're in the driver's seat, and there's no chance you'll be stuck with a subpar yield.
Why rate shopping matters
Rates change all the time. If your last CD paid 1%-2%, then today's market is very different.
Here's some quick math on a $20,000 deposit over 12 months:
|APY
|Interest in 1 Year
|1.50%
|$300
|4.00%
|$800
That $500 gap is the cost of not shopping.
If you haven't compared CD rates for a while, then check out our list of the best CD rates to see where you should move your money next.
2. Letting money sit idle after withdrawal
If you're cashing out your CD, don't let the money sit in a low-yield checking or savings account. Many checking accounts pay zero interest, and the average savings account pays just 0.40%. The best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) pay 9 to 10 times that amount.
In the long run, settling for a low checking or savings APY could cost you thousands.
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
3. Cashing out early without knowing the penalty
Withdrawing your deposit before a CD matures will often cost you 3 to 12 months' worth of interest. That will erase a lot of your earnings.
Let's say you have $10,000 in a 12-month CD at 4.50% APY, and you cash out early. Assuming a 3-month penalty, you'll give up about $112.50 in interest.
Always check your bank's formula and weigh the penalty against what you'll gain by moving the money. It's possible that you'll earn more by eating the penalty so you can move the cash to a higher-yield account. If not, you should stay put if you can.
And if you want to avoid any early-withdrawal penalties in the future, consider an HYSA or a no-penalty CD.
Make your money count
Have a plan before the grace period starts. Rate-shop, choose the right parking spot for your cash, and act as soon as your CD matures.
If you avoid the pitfalls above, then CDs are among the easiest, safest ways to earn a great interest rate.
