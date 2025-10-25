CD Rates Are Dropping, but It's Not Too Late to Lock In a Great One

CD shoppers had a pretty sweet ride over the past two years. Now, that era's coming to a close. As of fall 2025, the Fed has already trimmed rates, and experts expect more cuts through 2026. Naturally, CD yields are starting to come down too.

That being said, there's still time to lock in relatively high yields. Some online banks are offering around 4.00% APY on 12-month CDs, which is excellent compared to the national average of just 1.68%, according to FDIC data.

If you've been waiting for the right time to open a CD, here's where to look.

How much you can earn right now

My team and I track CD rates daily, always hunting down the best offers from top online banks.

Here's what the interest would look like with a 4.00% APY at different savings amounts: