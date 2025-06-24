CD Rates Are Over 4% -- but These 4 Red Flags Mean You Should Still Pass
Certificate of deposit (CD) rates are holding steady above 4.00% for some terms, and that's got a lot of savers asking the same question: Should I lock one in?
There's no denying that 4.50% on a federally-insured CD looks good in this market. Especially with the Fed holding rates steady and inflation slowly cooling off. But CDs aren't one-size-fits-all, and jumping in too fast could end up costing you.
Here are four clear signs a CD might not be the right move for you right now.
1. You might need your cash before the CD matures
The biggest tradeoff with a CD is access. Once you lock in, that money is off-limits unless you're willing to pay an early withdrawal penalty. Depending on the bank, that could cost you several months of interest or wipe out all of your earnings.
If there's any chance you'll need that money before the CD's term ends, you're probably better off with a high-yield savings account. Right now, top accounts are still offering over 4.00%, and you can pull money out anytime.
If your savings is not currently sitting in a high-yield savings account, you're probably earning close to 10 times less than what you could be. I currently love the CIT Platinum Savings account, where you can earn 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more. Click here to open an account today.
2. You're trying to "time" rates
A lot of savers are trying to lock in rates before the Fed make its first cut of the year. But guessing when that'll happen is just that: guessing.
Right now, markets are likely pricing in at least one rate cut before the end of the year. But timing is still uncertain, and locking in a 1-year CD today could mean you miss better opportunities down the line.
3. Your emergency fund isn't fully built
This one's simple. If you don't have at least three to six months of expenses saved in a liquid account, you probably shouldn't be tying up money in a CD.
Even the best APY won't help if you have to break the CD early. That's why it's smart to use high-yield savings for your safety net and only stash extra cash in a CD if you're sure you won't need it. If you need some help picking the right account, check out these top places for storing your emergency fund.
4. You're looking for long-term growth
CDs are safe, but they aren't meant to build wealth. If you're saving for something years away -- like buying a house or retirement -- you might want to look beyond CDs.
Depending on your risk tolerance, bond ETFs, Treasuries, or a balanced portfolio of stocks can offer better long-term potential. CDs give you certainty, but they can also limit upside if rates fall or the market moves in your favor.
Some good news: You've got options
If none of these red flags apply to you, CDs can absolutely make sense. But if you're not sure you can commit to locking up cash, or if you want to stay flexible in case rates shift, a top high-yield savings account is a smart alternative.
You'll earn nearly as much as a CD -- without sacrificing access or flexibility.
