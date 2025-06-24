CD Rates Are Over 4% -- but These 4 Red Flags Mean You Should Still Pass

Certificate of deposit (CD) rates are holding steady above 4.00% for some terms, and that's got a lot of savers asking the same question: Should I lock one in?

There's no denying that 4.50% on a federally-insured CD looks good in this market. Especially with the Fed holding rates steady and inflation slowly cooling off. But CDs aren't one-size-fits-all, and jumping in too fast could end up costing you.

Here are four clear signs a CD might not be the right move for you right now.

1. You might need your cash before the CD matures

The biggest tradeoff with a CD is access. Once you lock in, that money is off-limits unless you're willing to pay an early withdrawal penalty. Depending on the bank, that could cost you several months of interest or wipe out all of your earnings.

If there's any chance you'll need that money before the CD's term ends, you're probably better off with a high-yield savings account. Right now, top accounts are still offering over 4.00%, and you can pull money out anytime.