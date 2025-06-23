CD Rates Are Still Over 4%. Here's Why I'm Not Biting in June 2025

I've been watching CD rates closely this year as top offers cleared the 5.00% mark. And even now, in June, plenty of banks are still offering 4.00%+ APYs on short- and mid-term certificates of deposit.

But even with those strong numbers on the table, I'm still not biting.

1. The Fed just hit pause again -- and that changes the outlook

The Federal Reserve met again last week and chose to keep rates steady, holding the benchmark rate at its current level.

That tells me two things:

The Fed isn't in a rush to cut.

Rate volatility is sticking around longer than expected.

If you lock in a 1-year CD right now, you're committing your money under the assumption that rates will drop soon, and that assumption is looking shakier.

There's a good chance we see this rate environment hold through the fall, and I don't want to give up flexibility just to earn a few extra tenths of a percent.

2. CD rates look good, but not great

Yes, 4.25% or 4.50% looks tempting at first glance. But you can get 4.00%+ APY right now from a high-yield savings account, with:

No lockups

No early withdrawal penalties

FDIC insurance

Instant access when you need it

The rate is about the same and I get to stay flexible. If something better comes along (like a short-term bond or a CD special later this year), I'm not stuck waiting for my term to end or paying a fee to pull my cash.