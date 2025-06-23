CD Rates Are Still Over 4%. Here's Why I'm Not Biting in June 2025

Published on June 23, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

I've been watching CD rates closely this year as top offers cleared the 5.00% mark. And even now, in June, plenty of banks are still offering 4.00%+ APYs on short- and mid-term certificates of deposit.

But even with those strong numbers on the table, I'm still not biting.

1. The Fed just hit pause again -- and that changes the outlook

The Federal Reserve met again last week and chose to keep rates steady, holding the benchmark rate at its current level.

That tells me two things:

  • The Fed isn't in a rush to cut.
  • Rate volatility is sticking around longer than expected.

If you lock in a 1-year CD right now, you're committing your money under the assumption that rates will drop soon, and that assumption is looking shakier.

There's a good chance we see this rate environment hold through the fall, and I don't want to give up flexibility just to earn a few extra tenths of a percent.

2. CD rates look good, but not great

Yes, 4.25% or 4.50% looks tempting at first glance. But you can get 4.00%+ APY right now from a high-yield savings account, with:

  • No lockups
  • No early withdrawal penalties
  • FDIC insurance
  • Instant access when you need it

The rate is about the same and I get to stay flexible. If something better comes along (like a short-term bond or a CD special later this year), I'm not stuck waiting for my term to end or paying a fee to pull my cash.

Right now I love the CIT Platinum Savings account to earn 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more on my savings -- you can click here to open an account now.

3. Life happens: I like being able to move fast

The biggest downside with CDs is the penalty for tapping into your money early. And in this economic environment, liquidity matters.

If inflation heats up, if the risk of a recession spikes, or if better opportunities open up, I want to be ready, and not locked in for 12 months or more with no way out.

That's why I'm prioritizing flexibility over fractionally higher returns.

Bottom line: I'm not chasing yield. I'm choosing freedom.

CDs are still a great tool in the right situation -- especially if you know you won't need the money. But in June 2025, with the Fed standing still and high-yield savings rates still leading the pack, I'm staying liquid.

If rates fall? I'll pivot. If they hold? I'm still earning over 4.00% with full access.

