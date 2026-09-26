CDs Are Paying 4%. Here's the One Scenario Where They Actually Make Sense

A CD makes sense in one situation: when you've got money you'll need on a set date and want a guaranteed return.

Right now, the best CDs pay around 4.00% APY. So do the best high-yield savings accounts.

When these two options pay the same, I usually say keep your cash liquid and skip the CD. But there's one case where locking it up wins.

When a CD is the right call

A CD is the right call when there's an exact timeline match with the term length and your specific money goal.

For example, my father-in-law just received a dividend check from one of his investments for $30,000. He doesn't need that cash right now, but he does have a $30,000 property tax bill due next summer.

So if he can find a 9-month CD paying a top rate, he can deposit the funds and it will mature exactly when he needs the funds. During the term he'll earn guaranteed interest.

That guaranteed interest and certainty is the whole point. Investing the money would be too risky, and savings rates can change. But a locked CD rate is guaranteed.