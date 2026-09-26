CDs Are Paying 4%. Here's the One Scenario Where They Actually Make Sense
A CD makes sense in one situation: when you've got money you'll need on a set date and want a guaranteed return.
Right now, the best CDs pay around 4.00% APY. So do the best high-yield savings accounts.
When these two options pay the same, I usually say keep your cash liquid and skip the CD. But there's one case where locking it up wins.
When a CD is the right call
A CD is the right call when there's an exact timeline match with the term length and your specific money goal.
For example, my father-in-law just received a dividend check from one of his investments for $30,000. He doesn't need that cash right now, but he does have a $30,000 property tax bill due next summer.
So if he can find a 9-month CD paying a top rate, he can deposit the funds and it will mature exactly when he needs the funds. During the term he'll earn guaranteed interest.
That guaranteed interest and certainty is the whole point. Investing the money would be too risky, and savings rates can change. But a locked CD rate is guaranteed.
One standout bank offering top CD rates right now is Barclays. Specifically the 1-year and 2-year terms are above 4.00%, a great option for short-term savings.
The math on a guaranteed 4.00% APY
How much you earn with a CD comes down to two things: how much money you put in and how long the term is.
Let's say you set aside $20,000 for a new car down payment you'll make in two years. Here's how that money grows in a 2-year CD at 4.00% APY, versus other places you could park it.
|Where You Keep $20,000
|APY
|Balance After 2 Years
|Interest Earned
|Top 2-year CD
|4.00%
|$21,632
|$1,632
|National average 2-year CD
|1.61%
|$20,649
|$649
|Left in checking
|0.00%
|$20,000
|$0
Not every CD pays 4.00% APY, so shopping around matters before you deposit any money.
In fact, the average 2-year CD pays just 1.61% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research and FDIC data. That's less than half the top rate.
At 4.00%, you also stay ahead of inflation, which ran 3.4% over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
When a savings account is better for your money
Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts and the best CDs pay about the same. Both hover around 4.00% APY, and a few standout accounts pay even more.
So there's no big urgency to lock your money up, unless you expect rates to fall soon.
And the signals point the other way. The Federal Reserve's own projections suggest another rate hike could land before the end of 2026.
Anything can happen. But if that plays out, cash you lock in a CD today could miss the higher rates coming next.
That's why I'm keeping all my own cash in a high-yield savings account for now. I earn about the same rate, I can move the money anytime, and I'm not betting against a hike. You can compare the best high-yield savings accounts to see what's available today.
A CD still earns its spot in one case: money with a firm deadline you can't afford to lose. Just make sure to shop around for a top rate, and match the term to the date you need the funds.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.