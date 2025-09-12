CDs Aren't Sexy -- but Neither Is Losing Money

Let's be honest, certificates of deposit (CDs) don't exactly scream excitement. But they're way better than earning 0.01% on your savings while inflation eats away at your money.

Right now, top CDs are paying over 4.00% APY -- and with the Fed likely to cut interest rates a couple times before year end, that kind of guaranteed return is worth paying attention to.

Inflation costs more than you think

Let's say you've got $10,000 sitting in a checking account earning basically nothing. If inflation is running at 2.7%, then you're losing about $270 in purchasing power this year.

You don't see it leave your account. But slowly, silently, your money buys less and less.

That's why keeping cash in low-interest accounts is riskier than it seems. You're not just missing out on returns -- you're falling behind.

The upside of CDs: Fixed returns

CDs are like the tortoise in the old fable -- slow, steady, and totally underestimated.

But their superpower is certainty. You lock in a fixed interest rate, and you know exactly how much you'll earn and when. And that predictability matters, especially in today's economy.

Right now, top-paying CDs offer over 4.00% APY, and some lock-in periods are as short as three months. You won't get rich overnight. But the right CD can help you keep pace with inflation -- and even come out ahead.

For example, a $10,000 deposit into a 12-month CD earning 4.00% APY will grow to $10,400 in a year. Even if inflation stays around 2.7%, you're still netting a positive return -- something most checking and savings accounts can't offer right now.