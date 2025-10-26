CDs in October 2025: Here's What $10,000 Can Earn You Right Now

CD shoppers had a great run the past two years, but that window is closing. As of October 2025, the Fed has already trimmed rates and most analysts expect more cuts before year-end and into 2026. Naturally, CD rates are starting to follow suit.

The good news is that APYs haven't fallen off a cliff yet. Many online banks are still paying around 4.00% APY on 12-month CDs -- which is excellent compared to the national average of just 1.68%, according to FDIC data.

If you've been waiting for the "perfect" time to open a CD, this might be your cue.

How much $10,000 can earn you

The best thing about CDs is that the return is guaranteed. You know exactly what you'll earn and when you'll get it.

If you lock in a 12-month CD at 4.00% APY, your $10,000 would grow to $10,400 by next October.

Now compare that to the national average of 1.68%, which would leave you with just $10,168 after a year.