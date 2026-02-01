CDs Pay More Than Savings Accounts. Here's Why I Still Don't Use Them

Certificates of deposit (CDs) look great on paper.

Right now, the average 1-year CD pays about four times more interest than the average savings account.

CDs are safe and predictable, and some earn 4.00% APY or more. But when you look at the tradeoffs, you might find they're not the best place for your money.

CDs crush most savings accounts -- but not the best ones

There's a huge gap between the best and worst savings accounts.

The average savings account interest rate is just 0.39%. But high-yield savings accounts earn around 3.30% to 4.00% APY -- enough to rival the best CD rates.

For example, the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account earns 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. You might find a CD that pays a little more -- say, a 1-year CD with a 4.15% APY.

Here's how much a $20,000 deposit would earn in a year at those rates:

LendingClub LevelUp Savings (at APY of 4.00%): $800

1-year CD with a 4.15% APY: $830

For me, that difference isn't worth locking my money up for a year.