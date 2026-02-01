CDs Pay More Than Savings Accounts. Here's Why I Still Don't Use Them
Certificates of deposit (CDs) look great on paper.
Right now, the average 1-year CD pays about four times more interest than the average savings account.
CDs are safe and predictable, and some earn 4.00% APY or more. But when you look at the tradeoffs, you might find they're not the best place for your money.
CDs crush most savings accounts -- but not the best ones
There's a huge gap between the best and worst savings accounts.
The average savings account interest rate is just 0.39%. But high-yield savings accounts earn around 3.30% to 4.00% APY -- enough to rival the best CD rates.
For example, the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account earns 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. You might find a CD that pays a little more -- say, a 1-year CD with a 4.15% APY.
Here's how much a $20,000 deposit would earn in a year at those rates:
- LendingClub LevelUp Savings (at APY of 4.00%): $800
- 1-year CD with a 4.15% APY: $830
For me, that difference isn't worth locking my money up for a year.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Granted, a savings account's rate can change at any time, while a CD's rate is fixed. But I don't expect interest rates to plummet over the next year, nor do most experts.
I want my short-term savings to be available at all times
High-yield savings accounts are the best place for any money you may need on short notice.
- You can withdraw money at any time without penalty
- You can add funds whenever you want
- You can often link them to checking accounts for instant transfers and fast withdrawals
A CD can be a good choice if you're saving up for a specific goal within the next five years -- and you know you won't need the money sooner than that. Otherwise, you're just giving up flexibility for a tiny rate bump.
CDs don't grow fast enough for long-term goals
When it comes to big, long-term goals like retirement, my priority is high growth -- not safe, predictable returns.
That's why most of my extra cash goes into my 401(k) and IRA. That way, I can invest in the stock market. In the 13 years I've been investing, I've earned about 13% per year on average -- about three times today's best CD rates.
The stock market can be volatile, and losses are guaranteed to happen sometimes. But I'm still at least 20 years from retirement, so I have time to ride out the rough patches.
When CDs do make sense
CDs have their uses. They can make sense if:
- You're saving for a specific expense that's coming up within the next few years. Think home down payments, new cars, weddings, and so on.
- You want to keep some money locked up so you're not tempted to spend it.
- You're in or near retirement, so you need safety more than growth.
Otherwise, they may be an unhappy medium between savings accounts and investments.
