CDs: The Brilliant but Boring Investment
Let's face it -- you don't hear influencers on TikTok or Instagram bragging about how good their certificates of deposit (CDs) are. There are no flashy returns or exciting strategies like with stocks or crypto hype.
But here's the thing. Sometimes boring = brilliant.
CDs have been around in the U.S. since the early 1800s. And there's a reason they're still a popular savings product.
Here's how CDs work and why they're a simple, predictable way to grow your savings.
How CDs work (and why they're so reliable)
A CD is like a time-locked savings account. You deposit a lump sum with a bank, and in exchange, the bank promises to pay you a fixed interest rate over a set period of time.
Once the CD term ends (also called "maturity"), you get back your original deposit plus the interest you earned.
Here's a quick example:
- You open a 12-month CD at 4.00% APY with a $5,000 deposit.
- After 12 months, you'll get back your $5,000 deposit.
- Plus, you also receive $200 in earned interest.
Sure, 4.00% APY isn't headline-grabbing or life changing. But when it's a guaranteed, no-risk return, it actually is one of the best deals around.
CDs vs. other investments:
Higher risk usually means higher potential returns. Stocks, real estate, and even bonds can give you big gains, but they can also swing downward and lose value fast.
On the flip side, low or no-risk investments typically come with lower returns.
But every so often, the stars align and you get a rare window where you can score a solid return with little to no risk. Right now is one of those times.
With the Fed keeping interest rates high, many top online banks are offering CDs in the 4.00% APY range right now.
Locking in a guaranteed 4.00%+ return, with zero risk to your initial deposit, is a deal that doesn't come around often.
For example, Synchrony Bank's 15 Mo. CD is offering 4.25% APY as of this writing. It's a perfect fit if you've got cash you won't need for about a year, and you want a no-stress way to grow your money while keeping it 100% protected. Learn more about Synchrony Online CDs here.
Why CDs are one of the safest places for your cash
Unlike stocks, bonds, or real estate, CDs come with a safety net: FDIC insurance. That means up to $250,000 of your deposit is protected by the U.S. government.
Even if the bank goes out of business, your money is safe.
That's a huge difference compared to investments where you could lose money:
CDs don't do that. You know exactly how much you'll earn, and your initial deposit is guaranteed. The only "catch" is that your money is locked for the CD term. If you withdraw early, there's usually a penalty that reduces some of the interest.
Want a full breakdown of how CDs work and why they're considered one of the safest savings tools? Check out our detailed CD guide here.
How to pick the right CD for your situation
Before opening a CD, think about when you'll need your money returned to you.
Here's a quick guide to help you match your goals with the right term length:
- 6-12 month CDs: Perfect for short-term goals like an upcoming tax bill, vacation, or tuition payment.
- 1-3 year CDs: Good for medium-term plans, such as buying a car or planning predictable retirement income.
- 3-5 year CDs: Best if you can afford to lock up funds longer for future goals.
Once you know your timeline, the next step is to find the best rate.
While the national average for a 12-month CD is only around 1.63% APY, many top online banks are offering 4.00% to 4.25% APY right now.
It pays to shop around. Usually, online banks offer the best rates, and our review team has already done the rate shopping for you. Compare the best CD rates from trusted banks here.
Also, double-check the minimum deposit requirements (some banks have no minimum, while others require anywhere from $100 to $1,000 or more), and make sure you understand the bank's early withdrawal penalties.
Don't wait -- 4.00%+ CD rates won't last forever
CD rates are still in the sweet spot right now. But if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates in the coming months (as many experts predict), banks will likely follow by cutting CD yields too.
If you've got extra cash sitting in a low-yield account, now is a great time to lock in a guaranteed return while rates are high.
