CDs: The Brilliant but Boring Investment

Let's face it -- you don't hear influencers on TikTok or Instagram bragging about how good their certificates of deposit (CDs) are. There are no flashy returns or exciting strategies like with stocks or crypto hype.

But here's the thing. Sometimes boring = brilliant.

CDs have been around in the U.S. since the early 1800s. And there's a reason they're still a popular savings product.

Here's how CDs work and why they're a simple, predictable way to grow your savings.

How CDs work (and why they're so reliable)

A CD is like a time-locked savings account. You deposit a lump sum with a bank, and in exchange, the bank promises to pay you a fixed interest rate over a set period of time.

Once the CD term ends (also called "maturity"), you get back your original deposit plus the interest you earned.

Here's a quick example:

You open a 12-month CD at 4.00% APY with a $5,000 deposit.

After 12 months, you'll get back your $5,000 deposit.

Plus, you also receive $200 in earned interest.

Sure, 4.00% APY isn't headline-grabbing or life changing. But when it's a guaranteed, no-risk return, it actually is one of the best deals around.

CDs vs. other investments:

Higher risk usually means higher potential returns. Stocks, real estate, and even bonds can give you big gains, but they can also swing downward and lose value fast.

On the flip side, low or no-risk investments typically come with lower returns.

But every so often, the stars align and you get a rare window where you can score a solid return with little to no risk. Right now is one of those times.

With the Fed keeping interest rates high, many top online banks are offering CDs in the 4.00% APY range right now.

Locking in a guaranteed 4.00%+ return, with zero risk to your initial deposit, is a deal that doesn't come around often.