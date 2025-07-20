Chase Bank: A Solid Choice or a Fee Trap?
After three years as a customer with Chase, and watching my husband use the bank for over a decade, I've got a clear picture of what this giant bank does well and where it really falls short. Spoiler: If you love rewards credit cards, Chase will wow you. But if you're parking savings there, think twice.
What I like about Chase (hint: the credit cards)
Chase's credit cards are a major win. They have some of the best travel perks, generous sign-up bonuses, and flexible rewards that really match how we spend. Their Ultimate Rewards program makes redeeming points easy and valuable. And if you're a rewards card enthusiast, these cards alone make Chase hard to beat.
But let's get real about savings rates
Chase and other big banks really drop the ball when it comes to savings account interest rates. Chase Bank pays a paltry 0.01% APY. That's 400x lower than what some online banks offer right now. To put it in perspective: if you had $10,000 in a Chase savings account, you'd earn about $1 a year. The same money in a high-yield online savings account could make you around $400 a year.
It's simply the cost of convenience paired with legacy banking. So if you're serious about growing your savings, keeping it at Chase isn't the smartest move.
The fees you need to know
Chase's fees are stuck in the past. The checking account carries a monthly fee that's increasing in August, and you have to jump through hoops to avoid it -- like $500 in monthly deposits or maintaining hefty balances. Meanwhile, many online banks don't charge any monthly fees at all, making Chase's fees seem outdated and unnecessary.
Overdraft fees aren't much better. Chase's Overdraft Assist can help if you're only slightly overdrawn, but these fees add up fast if you're not careful.
So what's a better option?
Chase isn't a scam -- it's fine for convenience and credit cards -- but it's not the smartest choice if you want to avoid fees and earn meaningful interest.
Online banks like SoFi® outperform Chase by a mile, offering up to 3.80% APY on savings with no minimum balance and zero monthly fees. It's no surprise SoFi® was named our Best Digital-Only Bank of 2025. Why settle for pennies on your savings when you can actually grow your money?
Ready to stop losing money to fees and near-zero returns? Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) today and take advantage of the limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.00% APY!
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.