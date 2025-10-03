Chase Might Be the Worst Place to Keep $20,000 in Savings. Here's Why

Chase is one of the biggest banks on the planet -- and when it comes to offering interest on savings, it's one of the worst.

Chase's standard savings account earns just 0.01% APY, which means if you have a $20,000 balance, you're earning just $2 in interest per year. Top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs), meanwhile, are offering around 3.80% APY -- meaning that same $20,000 could be earning you $760 in interest.

Here's what to know about HYSAs and how to make the switch today.

Get hundreds more a year for dumping Chase

Depending on your account balance, a top HYSA can earn you hundreds more dollars a year in interest. Chase, meanwhile, earns you almost nothing: