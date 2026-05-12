Chase vs. Bank of America: Which Bank Is Better in May 2026?

About 15 years ago, I closed my Bank of America accounts over a $12 monthly fee I disputed and couldn't get waived. Petty? Yes. But I moved everything to Chase that week and have been there ever since.

Most people assume Chase and Bank of America are basically the same thing. Two huge banks, similar products, branches on every other corner -- pick whichever is closer.

But if you dig into the numbers, real differences show up. And one big issue applies to both of them.

Chase overview

Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. by total assets and the most widely accessible big bank in the country. Here's what stands out:

Nearly 5,000 branches across 48 states -- the largest U.S. branch network

Approximately 15,000 ATMs nationwide

Checking account fee: $15 or $0 fee with qualifying electronic deposits totaling $500 or more, or a minimum average daily balance each statement period.

Savings account fee: $5 or $0 fee by having $300+ balance at the beginning of each day, or $25+ in total Autosave or other repeating automatic transfers from your personal Chase checking account

$34 overdraft fee

Standard savings APY: 0.01%

Strong sign-up bonuses on checking and combined checking + savings offers

Chase is the right fit for most people who want broad branch access, a strong app, and the option to keep banking and credit under one roof.

Bank of America overview

Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the U.S. Here's what stands out:

Roughly 3,800 branches -- slightly smaller footprint than Chase but still extensive

About 15,000 ATMs nationwide

Checking account fee: Advantage Plus Banking is $12 per month, waived with a $1,500 daily balance or one qualifying direct deposit of $250+

Savings account fee: Advantage Savings: $8 per month, waived with a $500 daily balance or an Advantage Relationship Banking account.

$10 overdraft fee -- among the lowest at any major U.S. bank

Standard savings APY: 0.01%

Preferred Rewards program (soon to be BofA Rewards) won our 2026 Editor's Choice award for Best Customer Loyalty Program at Motley Fool Money

Bank of America is the right fit for people who occasionally overdraft, have an irregular income, or want one of the more forgiving fee structures among the major banks.

See our picks for the best checking and savings combos of 2026 if you want to compare more options.

Mobile apps and digital banking

Both banks have well-rated apps with the standard features you'd expect: mobile check deposit, Zelle, card freezing, and basic budgeting tools.

Chase has the edge in overall experience. Chase Mobile took home our 2026 Best Bank App award at Motley Fool Money. It's clean, fast, and especially useful if you have multiple Chase products -- like a Chase credit card -- living in one place.

Bank of America's app is solid, and Erica -- the bank's AI-powered virtual assistant -- is a real differentiator. You can ask Erica to find a transaction, flag recurring charges, or break down your spending, and the answers are usually fast.

The savings account problem nobody talks about

Here's the part that bothers me about big brick-and-mortar banks and the reason I no longer keep my savings at Chase.

Both Chase and Bank of America pay just 0.01% APY on basic savings accounts. On a $10,000 balance, that's $1 a year in interest.

The top high-yield savings accounts at online banks are currently paying around 4.00% APY. On that same $10,000, you'd earn roughly $400 a year instead of $1. That's 400 times more interest for keeping the same money in a different account.

The bottom line

Between the two, Bank of America wins on overdraft fees and easier waiver thresholds. Chase wins on branches, mobile app, and overall product lineup.

Personally, I do my daily banking with Chase and have several credit cards I can manage under the same mobile app.

But for most people, the bigger move isn't picking between Chase and BofA. It's making sure your savings aren't sitting in a 0.01% APY account at either of them.

Compare today's top high-yield savings accounts here and start earning hundreds a year on money that's currently earning pennies.