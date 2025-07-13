Discover How a High-Yield Savings Account Changed My Life and Can Change Yours Too

I've been writing about personal finance for years, but I'll admit that I ignored my own advice about where to park my cash.

For the longest time, I let my emergency fund sit in a big-bank savings account earning next to nothing. It felt "safe," but I was losing out on real money every month.

Then I opened a high-yield savings account (HYSA). I wish I had done it sooner.

The simple move that made me richer

I moved my emergency fund -- about $15,000 at the time -- from an account paying 0.01% interest to a high-yield savings account earning over 4.00%.

That's the difference between earning $1.50 a year and earning over $600 a year, just for letting my money sit there. It was the easiest raise I've ever given myself. No stress, no risk, and no complicated investing. Just better interest.