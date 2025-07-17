Do You Have Too Much Money in Your Checking Account? 3 Red Flags to Watch in July 2025

A checking account is the best place to hold money for everyday spending -- but beyond that, it's not the best place for your cash to sit.

Most checking accounts earn little to no interest, which means any extra cash you keep there isn't helping you build wealth. Worse, it could be making it easier to overspend or keeping you from paying down high-interest debt.

Here are three red flags you might be holding too much money in your checking account -- and what to do about it.

1. You're holding more than a month of expenses

As a rule of thumb, your checking account should cover your monthly expenses and a small buffer -- nothing more. If you're holding thousands of dollars beyond that, you're missing out on a lot of money.

For example, $10,000 in a high-yield savings account earning 4.00% APY could earn about $400 in a year. That's easy money just for moving your savings to a better spot.

If you don't already have a high-yield savings account, now is the time to open one. These accounts earn far more than the national average and are just as safe as traditional bank accounts, complete with FDIC insurance up to $250,000.