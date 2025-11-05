Do You Have Too Much Money in Your Checking Account? 3 Red Flags to Watch in November 2025

I always think about checking accounts like Grand Central Station for your money. Cash comes in from all directions (mostly your paycheck) -- and then it quickly moves out again to pay bills, cover spending, or hop the next train toward savings or investments.

It's supposed to be a transit hub, not a storage facility. Busy, but not crowded. Organized, not overstuffed.

Where many people get tripped up is they start treating their checking account like a long-term parking lot. Money just sits there, doing nothing, while inflation quietly eats away at its value.

If that sounds familiar, it might be time for a quick tune-up. Here are three red flags that you might have too much sitting in checking -- and how to get that money back in motion before the holidays hit.

1. You have more than 1-2 months' expenses

Most checking accounts pay little to no interest. Which means any cash sitting inside is earning pennies.

Let's say you've got an extra $5,000 sitting in checking. If you moved that to a high-yield savings account (HYSA) earning 4.00% APY, you'll make around $200 a year in interest -- all for doing absolutely nothing.

If you don't already have an HYSA, that's your next move. They're safe, FDIC-insured, and earn way more than the big banks' near-zero rates.