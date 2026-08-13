Do You Pay Taxes on a High-Yield Savings Account?
Yes, you pay taxes on the interest you earn in a high-yield savings account -- but don't think of that as a reason not to open one.
The IRS treats savings account interest as ordinary income, taxed at the same rate as your paycheck -- no matter which bank pays it or how high the APY is. The good news, though: even after taxes, a high-yield account almost always beats a traditional savings account by a wide margin.
Here's what to know.
How your savings account earnings get taxed
Your bank doesn't tax the interest you earn directly -- you report it on your tax return, and it gets taxed at your regular income tax rate. That's different from long-term capital gains or qualified dividends, which get a lower rate. The interest is just ordinary income, as far as the IRS is concerned.
So if you're in the 22% tax bracket and you earn $500 in interest this year, you'll owe about $110 in federal tax on it. Your state might take a cut too, depending on where you live.
The process is pretty simple, too: Your bank will send you a form called a 1099-INT if you earned $10 or more in interest during the year. That form shows up in January or early February and tells you (and the IRS) exactly how much interest to report.
Does a higher APY mean a bigger tax bill?
The short answer is yes -- but you still come out way ahead.
The more interest you pile up, the more you'll owe. That takes a chunk out of the money you earned -- but you're still earning much more year over year than you would otherwise.
Consider that the average savings account interest rate is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Right now, top high-yield accounts are paying around 10X that.
So let's say you moved $10,000 from an average account into one paying 3.80% APY. You'd go from earning about $38 a year to around $380. Even if you lost, say, a quarter of that to taxes, you're still earning hundreds more year over year.
What's my favorite high-yield savings account? Thanks for asking -- it's the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, which comes with:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 3.80% on savings
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
That's one of the better APY + new member bonus combos you'll find anywhere. I also love additional perks like early paycheck access -- which is why SoFi® is where I keep my money personally.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Even after taxes, high-yield savings is an easy win
With taxes factored in, moving your cash into a high-yield savings account is still one of the easiest wins in personal finance. I did it myself about a year and a half ago now, and I have no regrets whatsoever -- although getting taxed on my earnings is admittedly a bit of a hassle.
It's also worth noting that the best HYSAs offer the same FDIC protection and the same easy access to your money. The only real difference is you're earning much more in interest than a traditional bank account, even after the IRS takes its share.
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