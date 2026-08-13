Do You Pay Taxes on a High-Yield Savings Account?

Yes, you pay taxes on the interest you earn in a high-yield savings account -- but don't think of that as a reason not to open one.

The IRS treats savings account interest as ordinary income, taxed at the same rate as your paycheck -- no matter which bank pays it or how high the APY is. The good news, though: even after taxes, a high-yield account almost always beats a traditional savings account by a wide margin.

Here's what to know.

How your savings account earnings get taxed

Your bank doesn't tax the interest you earn directly -- you report it on your tax return, and it gets taxed at your regular income tax rate. That's different from long-term capital gains or qualified dividends, which get a lower rate. The interest is just ordinary income, as far as the IRS is concerned.

So if you're in the 22% tax bracket and you earn $500 in interest this year, you'll owe about $110 in federal tax on it. Your state might take a cut too, depending on where you live.

The process is pretty simple, too: Your bank will send you a form called a 1099-INT if you earned $10 or more in interest during the year. That form shows up in January or early February and tells you (and the IRS) exactly how much interest to report.

Does a higher APY mean a bigger tax bill?

The short answer is yes -- but you still come out way ahead.

The more interest you pile up, the more you'll owe. That takes a chunk out of the money you earned -- but you're still earning much more year over year than you would otherwise.

Consider that the average savings account interest rate is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Right now, top high-yield accounts are paying around 10X that.

So let's say you moved $10,000 from an average account into one paying 3.80% APY. You'd go from earning about $38 a year to around $380. Even if you lost, say, a quarter of that to taxes, you're still earning hundreds more year over year.