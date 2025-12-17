Don't Keep Cash at Home. Here Are 3 Dead Simple Places to Put It Instead

More than 20.6 million Americans keep cash hidden under a mattress, pillow, or bed, according to a recent Piere survey.

I get why. It feels safe, controlled, and even a little bit… fun!

But the truth is that cash slowly loses value over time, and the longer it sits at home the longer it earns nothing.

Here are three dead simple places to put that money instead for smarter storage.

1. Put it in a high-yield savings account

For any money you need immediate access to -- like emergency cash, quick travel money, or an unexpected new set of tires -- a high-yield savings account (HYSA) is the perfect spot.

Right now, the best HYSAs are paying around 3.50 to 4.00% APY (which is lightyears ahead of the big banks offering 0.01%). That means your cash earns real interest and helps protect its value from inflation.

I've been using an online HYSA for years, and not only is the experience super smooth, but my cash has earned me over $2,000 in interest thanks to high interest rates.

Better yet, most online banks have no fees, no minimums, full FDIC insurance up to $250,000, and you can access your funds anytime just like any regular bank account.