Don't Keep Cash at Home. Here Are 3 Dead Simple Places to Put It Instead

Keeping money under the mattress -- or in a safe, or in a piggy bank, or somewhere else in the house -- might seem like a decent move. But even aside from the safety concerns, your money's literally collecting dust: doing nothing and earning nothing.

Luckily, you don't need a finance degree to find a better place for your loose cash. Here are three dead-simple ways to earn more on your savings today.

1. A high-yield savings account

You might think your emergency fund is better off in your house -- but what if your house burns down?

The truth is, your money's pretty much always better off in the bank. And if you're still using a traditional savings account, there's an even better place to look: a top high-yield savings account (HYSA) from an online bank.

Right now, the best HYSAs are offering APYs of 3.30% or higher, which means a $10,000 balance could earn you $330 a year just for moving your cash. And just like traditional banks, your money's FDIC-insured up to $250,000.

Want to grow your emergency fund faster? Open one of our favorite high-yield savings accounts today.

2. Certificates of deposit

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are a great "set it and forget it" way to grow your money. They let you deposit money with a bank for a set amount of time in exchange for a guaranteed interest rate. That's especially great if you're trying to protect your money from market swings.

For an option with a bit more flexibility, consider setting up a CD ladder -- for example, opening CDs that mature in 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months. That way, you're getting regular access to a portion of your savings that you can either reinvest into a new CD or hold onto as needed.

Want to get started? Explore all of our favorite CDs and build a smarter savings strategy today.

3. Brokerage accounts

Finally, brokerage accounts are a beginner-friendly way to get into the investing game -- anyone can open one and invest as much as they want. They don't come with the tax advantages of something like an individual retirement account (IRA), but they're great for money you want to be able to take out anytime.

Also, if you didn't know: Historically speaking, the stock market is one of the best places to put your money. Want a simple starting point? I recommend an index fund that tracks hundreds of stocks for steady, solid growth.

Ready to start investing for your future? Open one of our favorite brokerage accounts in minutes today.