Don't Keep Cash at Home. Here Are 3 Dead Simple Places to Put It Instead

If you're one of the millions of Americans who keeps cash under a mattress, listen up -- there are much better places to keep it in 2026.

You might think if your money's at home, it's as accessible as can be -- but what if an emergency happens away from home? Or your house burns down? Or…

You see what I mean. In 2026, there are much better ways to protect your loose cash. Here are three dead-simple places to put it.

1. A top high-yield savings account

A bank is the obvious starting point for emergency savings funds -- but did you know that with a high-yield savings account (HYSA), you can keep your money safe and earning a great return?

It's true. Right now, the best HYSAs are offering APYs of 3.30% or higher, which means a $10,000 balance could earn you $330 a year just for moving your cash. Plus, just like old-school bank accounts, your money's FDIC-insured up to $250,000.

Ready to earn more on your cash while keeping it safe? Open one of our favorite high-yield savings accounts today.

2. A brokerage account

Brokerage accounts are investing 101 -- and they're also my favorite beginner-friendly way to grow your cash.

First, there's the flexibility: Anyone can open a brokerage account, and they can invest as much as they want. There's also the fact that, historically speaking, the stock market is one of the best places to put your money. If you want a "set it and forget it" option, I say start with an index fund that tracks hundreds of stocks for steady growth.

Want to start saving for your future? Open one of our favorite brokerage accounts in minutes.

3. A certificate of deposit (CD)

Finally, there's CDs -- another great "set it and forget it" savings option.

With a CD, you deposit a given amount of money for a set amount of time -- and get a guaranteed interest rate in return. For example, you might deposit $5,000 in a 12-month CD that earns 4.00% APY and get $200 in interest for your trouble.

CDs are one of my favorite medium-term savings options. They're great for money you don't want to 1) invest long-term or 2) access immediately. If you're looking for a smart place to move loose cash you've got around the house, a CD is another great choice.

Ready to get started? Explore all of our favorite CDs and build a smarter savings strategy today.