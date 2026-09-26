Don't Keep Cash at Home. Here Are 3 Easy Places to Put It Instead

Cash stuffed in a drawer at home does two bad things at once. It earns nothing, and inflation chips away at its value every single day.

The fix is simple: move it somewhere safe that actually pays you.

And the timing right now is great for cash savers. The Federal Reserve just raised its benchmark interest rate in September 2026, and more increases are anticipated in the coming month.

When that Fed rate climbs, the APYs on savings products usually climb right along with it.

Here are three easy, low-risk spots to park your cash.

1. A high-yield savings account for total flexibility

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is best for cash you may need on short notice. It pays a way higher interest rate than regular checking or savings accounts, and you can pull your money out anytime.

Right now, top accounts are paying between 3.50% and 4.20% APY. So on a $10,000 balance you can easily earn $350 to $420 in interest a year.

Most online banks offer savings accounts with no monthly fees and no minimum balance. Some even offer ATM cards so you can pull cash out directly from your account if you need it.