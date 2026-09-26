Don't Keep Cash at Home. Here Are 3 Easy Places to Put It Instead
Cash stuffed in a drawer at home does two bad things at once. It earns nothing, and inflation chips away at its value every single day.
The fix is simple: move it somewhere safe that actually pays you.
And the timing right now is great for cash savers. The Federal Reserve just raised its benchmark interest rate in September 2026, and more increases are anticipated in the coming month.
When that Fed rate climbs, the APYs on savings products usually climb right along with it.
Here are three easy, low-risk spots to park your cash.
1. A high-yield savings account for total flexibility
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is best for cash you may need on short notice. It pays a way higher interest rate than regular checking or savings accounts, and you can pull your money out anytime.
Right now, top accounts are paying between 3.50% and 4.20% APY. So on a $10,000 balance you can easily earn $350 to $420 in interest a year.
Most online banks offer savings accounts with no monthly fees and no minimum balance. Some even offer ATM cards so you can pull cash out directly from your account if you need it.
I keep my own emergency fund in one, so it earns the most interest while staying just one transfer away. I use a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account right now, and have been really happy with it.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. A CD to lock in rates
Speaking honestly, in a rate-increasing environment, a certificate of deposit (CD) isn't very appealing. But, they do have their strengths, particularly if you want guaranteed interest.
CDs let you lock in a fixed rate for a set term, so your yield can't fall even if the Fed changes course later. Today's top CDs are paying around the 4.00% APY mark for 1-year and 2-year terms.
The catch here is that if you need to withdraw funds early, you'll be charged a penalty. So it's really best for money you definitely won't need for a set period of time.
3. Treasury bills for a government-backed yield
Treasury bills (T-bills) are short-term loans to the U.S. government, and they're known as one of the safest places to park cash.
You pick a term -- anywhere from a few weeks to a full year -- and collect your interest when it matures. Unlike a CD, though, there's no early-withdrawal penalty. If you need the cash sooner, you can sell the T-bill on the secondary market instead.
You can buy them straight from TreasuryDirect.gov or through most brokerages in a few minutes.
The U.S. government also offers Notes (that mature in two to 10 years) and Bonds (that mature in 20 to 30 years), with rates around the 4.00% and 5.00% range.
Put your cash where it can grow
The worst place for your money is sitting under a mattress at home, slowly losing ground to inflation.
It should be stored somewhere it can earn interest, and still be kept safe and accessible. Any of these three moves can work and don't take much effort to set up.
If some of your cash is money you won't touch for decades, consider going a step further. I keep the bulk of my long-term savings invested in a low-cost brokerage account. Money invested in the overall stock market has historically grown far faster than any savings account over long stretches.
Your money should work as hard as you do. Give it a better place to sit, and let it start earning today.
Our Research Expert
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