Don't Keep Cash at Home. Here Are 3 Easy Places to Put It Instead

There's nothing inherently wrong with keeping a little cash on hand: a small rainy-day fund, loose change for the delivery guy.

But if you've got a meaningful chunk of money sitting in a drawer, or in a safe, or under the mattress, you're missing out. Not only is your cash not earning anything -- it's actually losing value due to inflation.

The good news is that moving it somewhere better only takes a few minutes, and can earn you hundreds or thousands a year. Here are three options worth considering.

1. A high-yield savings account: Best for your emergency fund

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is the most straightforward place to put your short-term cash. The best ones offer easy access to your cash, FDIC insurance up to $250,000, and -- unlike a traditional savings account -- an interest rate that actually moves the needle.

Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts are paying around 4.00% APY, which works out to $400 a year on a $10,000 balance. And because HYSAs are just like your standard savings account, your money stays accessible at all times.

Online banks and credit unions tend to offer better rates than big national banks, sometimes by a wide margin. Look for accounts with high APYs, no monthly fees, and no minimum balance requirements.

Want to see how easy it is to start earning? Check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.

2. Certificates of deposit (CDs): Best for medium-term savings

If you've got cash you know you won't touch for months or years, a certificate of deposit (CD) can be the perfect move.

CDs let you earn a fixed APY for a predetermined amount of time -- for example, 3.75% APY for a full year -- in exchange for locking in your cash. CD rates might beat what an HYSA offers at any given moment -- or, if you think rates will drop going forward, CDs let you lock in a high rate now.

The tradeoff: Flexibility. Most CDs charge an early withdrawal penalty if you take out your money before the term ends. For that reason, I'd only recommend this route for cash that you think you won't need any time soon. Think things like saving up for a car or vacation, not an emergency fund.

One popular workaround to this is a CD ladder. Instead of putting everything into one CD, you split it across several with staggered maturity dates -- say, 3, 6, 9, and 12-month terms. That way, some portion of your cash becomes available on a rolling basis without giving up all the benefits of a locked-in rate.

Want to get started now? See our list of some of the best CDs available today to start building your ladder.

3. A brokerage account: Best for long-term investing

If your emergency fund is already covered and you're sitting on extra cash, a brokerage account is your best long-term option.

The best brokerage accounts make it easy to hold cash and invest it on your own timeline -- no pressure to do anything with it right away. Plus, the stock market has historically been one of the best places to grow your money. For a simple, beginner-friendly starting point, I recommend starting with an index fund that tracks hundreds of stocks at once.

Keep in mind that brokerage accounts aren't FDIC-insured the same way a bank account is, though many offer SIPC protection and sweep programs that add a layer of security for uninvested cash.

Ready to start saving for your future? Open one of our favorite brokerage accounts in minutes today.