Don't Miss Out: These 3 Banks Pay Over 9X the Average APY

Here are three standout high-yield savings accounts that pay way more interest than average, plus a breakdown of how much they could earn you over time.

If you keep your savings at a big, traditional bank, you could be missing out on hundreds of dollars in interest each year. The average savings account pays just 0.42% APY, but some online banks are paying 3.80% or more -- over nine times as much.

That's a huge amount of extra money in your savings account for no extra work.

Which of these high-yield savings accounts is best for you? Let's go over the highlights of each one, because there's more to it than the APY.

1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings: 4.40% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits

With a top-tier 4.40% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account offers one of the highest yields in the country -- as long as you meet those monthly minimum deposit requirements. That's a pretty low bar for most people, especially if they direct-deposit their paychecks.

Even if your deposits fall short for a month, the rate you'll earn on your cash is still competitive.

Other highlights:

No monthly fees

FDIC insured up to $250,000

Easy online and mobile access

Option to link with LendingClub LevelUp Checking, which has no monthly fees and pays up to 1.00% APY on balances of $2,500 or more.

If you want to start earning over 10X the average APY just for making monthly deposits

2. Barclays Tiered Savings: 3.90% APY

This account pays a 3.90% APY on all balances under $250,000 -- no minimum balances or monthly deposits required.

The only downside is that Barclays does not offer a checking account, so you won't be able to transfer money between checking and savings instantly. That said, there's no limit on the number of transfers you make, which is rare.

Other highlights:

No monthly fees

FDIC insured

Easy online and mobile access

Big, trusted international brand

To earn a 3.90% APY without any deposit requirements

3. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): up to 3.80% APY -- and a cash bonus for some

This is a two-for-one deal: You get a checking account and a linked savings account at the same time. The savings account pays up to 3.80% so long as you direct deposit any amount each month.

On top of that, new members can earn a cash bonus for making qualifying direct deposits within a 25-day period:

$50 bonus if you direct deposit $1,000 to $4,999.99

if you direct deposit $1,000 to $4,999.99 $300 bonus if you direct deposit $5,000 or more

Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) — that equals up to 4.00% APY!

Other highlights:

No monthly fees

FDIC insured

Easy-to-use mobile app

Checking account earns 0.50% APY with qualifying direct deposits

If you're able to earn the $300 bonus, then you'll be getting an extra generous return in year one -- and a high APY after that.

Don't wait to start making more cash

Prices are going up and up. Money sitting in a traditional savings account is actually losing value. And it only takes a few minutes to open a new savings account and transfer your money.

So the time to pull the trigger and switch bank accounts is now. A few minutes of work now could make you thousands of dollars richer in the future.