Earn 4.00% APY Without Lifting a Finger -- This Account Does All the Work
Most savings accounts are terrible. The national average rate sits at just 0.39% right now, according to FDIC data. And if your money is parked at a big bank, you're almost certainly earning way less than that.
Late last year, I moved all of my own savings into a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account -- and it's been one of the easiest financial wins I've made in a while. I'm earning 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, I set it up in about two minutes, and I haven't thought about it since.
Here's exactly how it works.
How to unlock 4.00% APY with LendingClub
LendingClub LevelUp Savings has one simple requirement to earn 4.00% APY: deposit at least $250 per month into the account.
It doesn't require direct deposit from your paycheck -- any regular ACH transfer from another bank account works. And there's no holding period or anything weird -- you can transfer the money right back out the next day if you want (not sure why you'd want to though if you're building a balance).
For me, I just set an auto-transfer of $250 on the 1st of every month from my checking account → savings. It unlocks the highest APY on my entire balance, and I don't have to touch anything else.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Watch your balance grow on autopilot
At first glance, the $250 monthly deposit requirement might sound annoying. But combined with the 4.00% APY, I've found it's actually an easy way to boost my savings over time.
It's like a built-in savings nudge. Once the auto-transfer is running, $250 moves into your account every month whether you remember to save or not.
Here's a quick look at what consistent deposits plus 4.00% APY could do over time:
|Starting balance
|Monthly Deposit
|After 1 Year
|$0
|$250
|~$3,054
|$5,000
|$250
|~$8,254
|$10,000
|$250
|~$13,454
The bigger your balance, the more you'll benefit from the high APY. The smaller your balance, the more the $250 monthly payments will make a difference.
Want to compare options? Browse all of today's top high-yield savings accounts and APYs.
What else makes the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account worth a look
The high APY is important, but here are a few other things about this account that I love:
- No monthly fees
- No minimum balance requirements
- FDIC insured up to $250,000
- Debit card access and ATM fee reimbursements
- Super easy app and fast ACH transfers
The debit card is a big differentiator as most other savings accounts don't offer same-day access to cash. I honestly don't use mine and keep the card in a desk drawer. But knowing I can grab cash in a pinch is nice.
As for account transfers, most of mine happen next-business-day, and my checking account is linked to the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account in the app for easy transfers.
The bottom line
If your savings are sitting in a big bank right now, they're almost certainly underperforming.
Moving that money to a top performing high-yield account will grow the balance faster, while still keeping it safe and accessible.
Check out our full LendingClub LevelUp Savings review here to learn more and apply. Then set up that $250 recurring transfer, walk away, and let the account do its job.
Our Research Expert
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