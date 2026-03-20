Earn 4.00% APY Without Lifting a Finger -- This Account Does All the Work

Published on March 20, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Most savings accounts are terrible. The national average rate sits at just 0.39% right now, according to FDIC data. And if your money is parked at a big bank, you're almost certainly earning way less than that.

Late last year, I moved all of my own savings into a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account -- and it's been one of the easiest financial wins I've made in a while. I'm earning 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, I set it up in about two minutes, and I haven't thought about it since.

Here's exactly how it works.

How to unlock 4.00% APY with LendingClub

LendingClub LevelUp Savings has one simple requirement to earn 4.00% APY: deposit at least $250 per month into the account.

It doesn't require direct deposit from your paycheck -- any regular ACH transfer from another bank account works. And there's no holding period or anything weird -- you can transfer the money right back out the next day if you want (not sure why you'd want to though if you're building a balance).

For me, I just set an auto-transfer of $250 on the 1st of every month from my checking account → savings. It unlocks the highest APY on my entire balance, and I don't have to touch anything else.

LendingClub LevelUp Savings
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Mar 20, 2026
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LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

Watch your balance grow on autopilot

At first glance, the $250 monthly deposit requirement might sound annoying. But combined with the 4.00% APY, I've found it's actually an easy way to boost my savings over time.

It's like a built-in savings nudge. Once the auto-transfer is running, $250 moves into your account every month whether you remember to save or not.

Here's a quick look at what consistent deposits plus 4.00% APY could do over time:

Starting balance Monthly Deposit After 1 Year
$0 $250 ~$3,054
$5,000 $250 ~$8,254
$10,000 $250 ~$13,454
Data source: Author's calculations.

The bigger your balance, the more you'll benefit from the high APY. The smaller your balance, the more the $250 monthly payments will make a difference.

Want to compare options? Browse all of today's top high-yield savings accounts and APYs.

What else makes the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account worth a look

The high APY is important, but here are a few other things about this account that I love:

  • No monthly fees
  • No minimum balance requirements
  • FDIC insured up to $250,000
  • Debit card access and ATM fee reimbursements
  • Super easy app and fast ACH transfers

The debit card is a big differentiator as most other savings accounts don't offer same-day access to cash. I honestly don't use mine and keep the card in a desk drawer. But knowing I can grab cash in a pinch is nice.

As for account transfers, most of mine happen next-business-day, and my checking account is linked to the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account in the app for easy transfers.

The bottom line

If your savings are sitting in a big bank right now, they're almost certainly underperforming.

Moving that money to a top performing high-yield account will grow the balance faster, while still keeping it safe and accessible.

Check out our full LendingClub LevelUp Savings review here to learn more and apply. Then set up that $250 recurring transfer, walk away, and let the account do its job.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.