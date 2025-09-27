Earn 4.20% APY While You Sleep With This Set-and-Forget Savings Account

I've reviewed dozens of savings accounts this year, and the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is my top pick.

Not only did it win our Motley Fool Money 2025 Best High-Yield Savings Account award, but it also earns 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.

Here's why I think it's one of the smartest set-and-forget accounts available right now.

Earning 4.20% APY while you sleep

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has one of the highest APYs available right now.

To earn the full 4.20% APY, you just need to deposit $250 or more each month (that's cumulative, not all at once). There's no minimum to open and no ongoing balance requirement to keep the high rate.

That means even if you're starting from zero, this account rewards consistency over size. It's designed to help you build the habit of saving, without thinking about it.

Once that recurring deposit is set up, you can sit back and relax while your balance grows on autopilot. It's the definition of set-it-and-forget-it.