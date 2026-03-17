Elon Musk's X Money Account Could Pay 6% APY. Here's What We Know
An account that earns 6.00% APY would blow most other high-yield savings accounts on the market today right out of the water. So when screenshots surfaced showing a 6.00% APY inside Elon Musk’s upcoming X Money app, I had to wonder: Is this real?
Here's what we know about the rumored rate -- and why you shouldn't wait around for it.
The 6.00% APY claim comes from beta screenshots
X Money is still in testing, and very few details have been released by Musk or any representatives of X. Musk has said that "early public access" will launch in April.
The most concrete evidence so far comes from -- brace yourself -- screenshots posted by actor William Shatner. Shatner was given early access to X Money (and has since sold more invites to benefit his charity). The images he shared on X show a "Rewards" screen that mentions a 6.00% APY on cash.
For now, those screenshots are the best preview we have of how the account might work.
Many key details are still unknown
Even if the screenshots are accurate, we still don't know the full terms of the account.
Many questions remain unanswered, including:
- Whether the 6.00% APY will still exist when the account launches
- Whether the rate will apply to all balances
- Whether users must meet requirements, like a minimum balance or direct deposit
- Who can sign up for an account at launch
Musk has confirmed that deposits will be held by Cross River Bank, which would make them FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor.
Shatner's screenshots also show that the account comes with a debit card that earns cash back.
Otherwise, most of the details are still uncertain. The 6.00% rate might turn out to be real -- but it could also come with conditions or limits.
Don't plan on getting 6.00% APY anytime soon
First off, X Money isn't available yet. New financial apps often roll out slowly, starting with small groups of users.
Second, the rate could change. Savings rates move all the time, and fintech companies sometimes launch with promotional rates to attract early users.
And third, we don't know how easy it will be to get the top APY. Some accounts only offer their best rates if you meet certain requirements.
This is still very much a "wait and see" situation.
Today's best high-yield savings accounts are already great
If you want to earn a strong return on your cash, you don't need to wait around for X Money.
Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) already pay around 4.00% APY or more. That's hundreds of times more interest than big banks like Chase and Wells Fargo.
On top of that…
- They come from trusted, FDIC-insured banks.
- They have no monthly fees.
- They can be linked to checking accounts for quick transfers and ATM withdrawals.
So there's no reason not to open one of the best high-yield savings accounts right now.
Two of our favorite HYSAs
The Axos ONE® savings account earns an impressive APY up to 4.21% if you meet one of these requirements:
- Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500; or
- Receive at least $5,000 in total monthly qualifying deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $5,000
Axos ONE®
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= Best
= Excellent
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- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
If you can't qualify for the top Axos ONE® rate, then check out the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account. It earns 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. That's a much lower bar.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.