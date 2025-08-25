Every $10K You Keep in a BofA Savings Account Costs You a New Pair of AirPods Every Year

BoA's standard savings account pays just 0.01% APY, which means $10,000 earns you a whopping $1 per year. That's barely enough to buy a game from the App Store.

Meanwhile, high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) from online banks are offering rates as high as 4.00% APY or more. For the same balance you'd earn $400 each year in interest. That's enough to buy a brand-new pair of AirPods (every year) and still have money to spare.

I've been writing about savings accounts for years, and I personally earn 4.00% APY on my savings. If you're with BofA right now earning pennies on a large cash balance, here's how to fix it.

How much you're really losing with BofA

There's a reason Bank of America has millions of customers. Branches are on every street corner, they feel familiar, and they've built decades of trust.

But all that size and convenience comes with huge overhead -- and that's one reason big banks are notoriously stingy when it comes to interest rates. Seriously, 0.01% APY is a joke.

On the other hand, online banks like American Express National Bank (Member FDIC), SoFi®, and CIT don't have thousands of branches to maintain. Much leaner operations allow online banks to offer way higher yields. Many are paying 4.00% APY or more right now for high-yield savings accounts.

Here's what that difference in interest looks like with just your savings balance: